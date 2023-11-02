Greystone provides $12.2 million financing for newly converted loft apartments in Monticello New Jersey

New York, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone Monticello, a bridge loan platform serving as a one-stop shop provider of capital finance products and services to the multifamily and senior housing sectors, has secured a $12,165,000 bridge loan to refinance be provided. Packard Lofts Apartments, a mid-rise loft style multifamily property located in Boonton, New Jersey. The financing was initiated by Eliav Dan, senior managing director of Greystone.

The Packard Lofts Apartments is a 65-unit building that was originally constructed in the 1880s and used as a warehouse/distribution center by the Packard Car Company in the 1950s. The property was acquired in 2019 and converted into a loft-style residential building, which includes community amenities such as a fitness area, storage, parking spaces, and landscaping. As part of New Jersey’s Fair Share program, 12 units in the newly completed property, or 18% of the total, are reserved for affordable housing.

“We are proud to offer solutions like attractive, non-recourse bridge-to-agency lease-up financing, which enables our customer to have a ‘one stop shop’ lending during the lease-up process, and ultimately a path to But takes. Stable agency execution with minimal friction costs,” Mr Dan said.

“We are thrilled to work together on this transaction that will provide much-needed affordable housing to the Boonton market,” said Eric Baum, head of the Multifamily Sales Desk at Greystone Monticello. “Our collaboration with Greystone ensures a seamless experience for property investors.”

About Greystone Monticello

The Greystone Monticello joint venture provides a wide range of bridge financing options along with practical collateral asset management to serve our clients in the multifamily and seniors housing industries. Greystone Monticello provides exceptional service to clients backed by extensive industry experience. For more information, visit www.greystonemonticello.com.

About Greystone

Greystone is a national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance and a top-ranked FHA, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac lender in these areas. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

