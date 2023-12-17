Greyhound bus network in crisis as many stations close

By Isabelle Stanley for DailyMail.com 16:23 17 Dec 2023, updated 18:33 17 Dec 2023

Greyhound has closed many of its central bus stations across the US, either cutting services altogether, or relocating to distant locations as a cost-saving measure.

Houston, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Tampa, Louisville, Charlottesville and Portland have closed central bus depots in recent years while Chicago and Dallas are about to close.

The closure of central locations was caused by high operating costs, reduced government funding, and hedge funds buying and reselling Greyhound’s real estate.

About 60 million people rely on intercity buses for their travel – mainly low-income young or older people who have few other transportation options.

A review by DePaul University found that three-quarters of intercity bus riders have incomes of less than $40,000 and more than a quarter would not travel if they could not take a bus.

“It’s really shocking that all of this happened at once,” DePaul University professor Joseph Schwieterman told CNN.

‘You are disproportionately taking mobility away from low-income and mobility-challenged citizens who don’t have other options.’

Bus carriers often attempt to switch to curbside service when terminals are closed but the cost savings come with several impracticalities: city streets jammed with passengers, traffic and pollution.

It also means that passengers waiting for a bus or transfer are left without a bathroom or food and sometimes have no protection from the weather until late at night or for hours on end.

When the Greyhound terminal in Philadelphia closed and switched to curbside service, passengers were left to wait on roadsides in the cold and darkness.

Similarly in Cincinnati, passengers were left with only a trailer in a suburban car park, far from any public transport.

Cam Hardy, president of the Better Bus Coalition, a transit advocacy group in the Cincinnati area, told CNN: ‘It was stopped in the middle.

‘I think about our elders and the people waiting in bad weather. ‘People need a safe place to wait and clear instructions if there are delays.’

Greyhound was founded in 1914 in Minnesota and quickly became America’s largest intercity bus company. The iconic streamline style was replicated on the buses and terminals that were installed in city centres.

The owner of the old Cincinnati site now operates it as a parking lot, with plans to sell it to a developer who could turn it into an office or retail site.

In Houston, Greyhound closed its central terminal last month and moved to a smaller stop with less access to public transportation.

Meanwhile in Chicago, the downtown Greyhound station may close so a developer can build two towers on the site.

It built hundreds of large modern bus terminals that were open 24 hours a day with food, toilets and warm places to wait.

But as demand declined – passenger numbers dropped by a third from 1960 to 1990 and then halved again between 1980 and 2006 – and running costs increased, they became less economical to run. Became viable.

Now, the closure has been accelerated by the sale of prime locations to property investment firm, Twenty Lakes Holdings.

Twenty Lakes — known for buying local newspapers like the Chicago Tribune — bought 33 Greyhound stations last year for $140 million and has now begun selling the depots to real estate developers.

In 2021, Greyhound abruptly closed its main station in Charlottesville and moved to an unmarked stop in an Amtrak parking lot with no facilities, leaving shocked passengers standing in the cold on the sidewalk.

An LLC with a registered mailing address in Twenty Lakes paid $2.42 million for the property in January, according to property records.

As well as high operating costs, the sector also suffers from a lack of government support as local, state and federal agencies are underinvesting in infrastructure.

Schwitterman said: ‘The public sector has taken a lukewarm attitude towards buses.

‘We reduce public transit abundantly, but we don’t see it as an expansion of our transit system. Some governments consider it their mandate.

Instead Schwieterman said, ‘The era of privately operated stations is fast coming to an end, so governments need to figure out how to ensure service continues without pushing people out into the rain and cold.’

A similar model is taking place in Atlanta, where Greyhound opened a 14,000-square-foot terminal this year with support from the federal government.

DailyMail.com contacted Greyhound and Twenty Lakes Holdings for comment.

