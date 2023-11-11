By Grégoire Furer, fond of the Montreux Comedy Festival Humor is an essential element of an art. As for Helvetica’s mission as an entrepreneur, some people commented that it was an appropriate reference to Montreal.

Grégoire Furer A Plusier Chords A Sun Arc. Creator and producer, he is an Australian entrepreneur, owner of Jeans Talent and globetrotter. Geneva Grandy of Montreux said she prefers to define “the entrepreneur’s shop.”

Figure incontournable de la production et de la creation humoristique international, il est le president du Group GFP (Grégoire Furer Productions), à l’origine des plusiers festivals d’humour à travers le monde francophone. Quo ce soit en Europe, en Africa or Canada.

I am still drawn, more than 30 years later, to Sur les Bords du Léman, with a spectacular scene, the 34th edition of the Montreux Comedy Festival not in real life. A version that is an extraordinary achievement for Lausanne needs to travel via the Congress 2m2c center (Lier Encadre) in Montreux.

Invité par Helvetica de la RTS, a fringe quinquagenère raconte comment il parvenue ou film des années à en faire un eventement international de reference en matière d’humour.

Humor, an art of greatness

As the initiator, Grégoire Furer faced a difficult task of staging a big event, big enough for Rasembleur and Universal. “On rite partout. Bien sir, on rite differement en Suisse, en France, à Lausanne or à Genève. Mai ce qui est interestant dans l’humour, c’est le denominator communion, autrement that ce qui fait reir tout le monde. “

Without any humor, this is the essence of an art, the real plus of real life. Avec touts les crises que nous traversons – des epidemics aux guerres en pesant par le climat-, on a toujours plus besoin de rire, insist-t-il.

“When you have time, humor helps you deal with difficulties, gives you a sidekick and subtext in real life.” Constant voyages in Africa Le Louis rapélant d’Alères: “C’est un continent qui a beaucoup sufféret et qui safar encore. Portant, l’Afrique compte enorement de talent d’Alères.”

parcours unusual

Entrepreneur is an unusual parkour. After starting HEC Lausanne or Etude deux Ans, I finished it in the last stage. “J’ai été happe par la vie professionnel”, Dit-il. In 1990, the Montreux Comedy Club once again started the Petit Festival Humores et Confidentials. Mas qui se fera répidement une place, devanant un veritable tremplin pour des artistes qu’Annie Roumanoff, Blanche Gardin, Élodie Poux ou plus résement Paul Mirabel.

A paris, my suis huerte au monde de la production qui est violent et qu’on ne comprend pas toujours en tant que suis Grégoire Furer, Fondère du Montreux Comedy Festival

Before one arrival, I was from one place to another. It is clear that you still have nothing. I think Suisse is very beautiful, full of Grégoire Furer, I have been asked to connect with more than one Racine, an international vision and cosmopolitan.

In 1997, I decided to move to Paris. “It’s just, I think my production work is so violent and I haven’t worked closely with Suisse. I think I’m thinking about my productions, I’m a producer.” In the Capitale Française, find tranquility en route, contact contacts.

In 2011, Allers jeune quadragneire, il à l’impression d’avoir fait le tour des productions d’artistes. “Artists receive their products, you discover other talents, we discover our talents, show me all your talents. I have to fulfill my wishes. It’s simple”, Raconte-ti-il. C’est alors qu’il se concentre Sur ce qu’il aimé: les festivals d’humour.

internet is wrong advantage

Visionary and pioneer, Grégoire Furer is a proponent aux artistes for premieres and supporting series of television on a festive occasion, a phenomenon of Montreux comedy, and a spreader of humor among the public international. Profit again to your developer, by focusing an en suite profit, visualization and a portion of the video through YouTube or Dailymotion on the internet and social networking sites.

Les media social d’ouvants etre noirs tous les jours, pas sélement une fois par en au moment du Montreux comédie Grégoire Furer, Fondère du Montreux Comedy Festival

“J’ai toujours vulture faire d’un contrante une force. et ma contrante en humor etat le nombre de spectateurs. Le Montreux comédie etatit un petit festival, avec 20’000 spectators atmosphere”, Explicit-t-il. Des barriers que le digital à permit de fair souter: “Quand YouTube et Dailymotion has arrived, j’ai vu ce nouvelle space de liberty come u one chance inouye pour se developer”, Captor un nouveau public qui se se deplacera en suite pour voir Des Glaces. Without Internet, les humoristes francophones n’on plus bisoin de monter à Paris, se rejoit-il.

Mas ce nouveau canal doit etre nouri comme un animal. “Les medias socieux doivent etre nouris tous les jours, pas sélement une fois par en au moment du Montreux comédie”, Explicit-t-il et micro d’Helvetica. Through your actions and innovations, you can be equipped with a vast amount of content.

a marque de reference

And that’s a brief moment when I had already arrived. “Les sinks ou six premières années, on avet des scores ridicules sur les résaux socioux.” I persevered, and kept working. The Montreux comedy has premiered on a platform that has grossed over $6 million, $1.5 million, and over $500 million. “Maintaining the Francophonie, the Montreux Comédie is a marque de réference”, Félicité-t-il.

A good video for an artist in Montreux, guaranteed to be replicated throughout the year. And that’s why artists are interested. Grégoire Furer, Fondère du Montreux Comedy Festival

Finally, public relaxation is necessary. “Rien ne replace la relation entre le public dans une salle et un artiste.” Another video from the Montreux Comedy displays the comedian Paul Mirabel’s image by the cast of Lancer Leur Carrier. “I set a great example for Montreux comedy and I got a video with 26 million views.” Two days or one day, it is a star, the embodiment of the zenith. “A good video for an artist, by Montreux, guarantees a replication in a year. And that is if the artist is interested.”

Proposal Requiem for Philippe Revaz

Optimization on the web: Fabien Grenon

Source: www.rts.ch