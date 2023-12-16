Gregg Popovich doubts Spurs will be in the market for an in-season trade

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich disagrees with a foul call on the Spurs during the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Frost Bank Center on Friday, December 8, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. The Bulls beat the Spurs 121-112.Sam Owens/San Antonio Express-News

With the unofficial start of the NBA trade season on Friday, coach Gregg Popovich was asked if the Western Conference basement-dwelling Spurs would be in the market for deals.

“No, I doubt it,” he said in his pre-game press conference.

“Why would we do that? …Get a vet or two and win a championship this year? I’m going to think about it.”

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Given that the Spurs are off to their worst start in franchise history with a 3-20 record after losing a club-record 18 consecutive games heading into Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Popovich’s sarcasm was not surprising.

A follow-up question about Tre Jones being the only true point guard on the roster got a more serious answer from the coach, who did not rule out the Spurs looking for a player who could fit into their long-term plans.

“Our focus is not immediate other than personal development and team concepts,” Popovich said. “But if there’s a trade that would make sense both currently and long-term, then certainly we consider that. (General manager) Brian Wright and his guys are probably already doing that.”

Friday marked the date players who agreed to free-agent deals over the summer were eligible to transfer. The league’s trade deadline is Feb. 8 at 2 p.m.

Some league observers have speculated that the Spurs would be willing to part ways with Keldon Johnson, but Popovich praised the fifth-year forward for his efforts to fulfill his training camp promise to improve defensively.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

“He’s definitely trying to focus on that end of the field and be a guy that we can rely on night in and night out to guard one of the better players on the other team,” Popovich said. Could.” “They’ve taken it seriously. That’s a good thing.”

Johnson is in the first year of a four-year, $74 million salary cap friendly contract whose value is decreasing from $20 million this season to $19 million in 2024-25 and $17.5 million in both 2025-26 and 2026-27 Has gone.

Source: www.expressnews.com