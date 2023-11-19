Greg Lindberg publishes groundbreaking book on anti-aging, longevity and leadership

, Lindbergh reveals new book personal wellness transformation and a cutting-edge fasting program that reverses aging ,

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, November 17, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – The time has come! Entrepreneur, philanthropist, author and wellness advocate Greg Lindberg has published the transformative anti-aging book “Lifelong: Quantum Biology, Anti-Aging Science, and the Cutting-Edge Program That Will Transform Your Body and Mind” (ISBN: 979-8866425266 ; paper). The book is now available worldwide on Amazon. Lindberg is the founder of Lifelong Labs.

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCJqaax_B08

In “Lifelong”, Lindbergh reveals her transformative wellness journey and unveils a cutting-edge fasting program that can lead to extreme personal growth and self-rejuvenation. Lindberg also explores the world of quantum biology, the cutting-edge science of anti-aging, the concept of hormesis, and shares a comprehensive roadmap to successful leadership.

“I’m excited to finally share with the world my personal wellness journey and the fasting program that changed my life physically, mentally and emotionally,” Lindberg said. “I have spent the last three years following a strict wellness program that has improved my health, rejuvenated my body, turned my gray hair back to red and reduced my skin wrinkles. I wanted to share this eureka moment with the world, hoping it will inspire others.”

Through a series of 15 chapters, Lindbergh uncovers the effects of his experience of fasting, feasting, high-intensity exercise, focused learning, community service, and overcoming adversity. Delving into scientific research, didactic activities, and self-development, Lindbergh revealed the secrets of unlocking inner greatness and living a healthy, happy, and long life.

Lindbergh, who spent 633 days in federal prison after an allegedly wrongful conviction, said, “In the quiet isolation of my prison cell, I studied important research about why we age.” “Using it, I turned myself into a human laboratory, and began a strict program of intermittent fasting and feasting, high-intensity exercise, intensive learning, and community service. After 633 days, I came out of jail as a healthy, strong, young and a free man. I did it without drugs, interventions, doctors, personal trainers or nutritionists.

Through “Lifelong”, Lindbergh hopes to inspire other people to tackle their life challenges and help enhance their physical, mental and spiritual well-being. This groundbreaking book promises to be a beacon of hope for those who seek change and renewal in their personal and professional lives.

For more information about Lindbergh’s book, please visit: https://lifelonglabs.com/.

About Lifelong Labs:

Lifelong Labs is a wellness, longevity and leadership brand that provides science-based information and programs on fasting, cold exposure, exercise, nutrition, hormesis, sleep, mental wellness, leadership, career and more. The company, launched in 2023 by entrepreneur Greg Lindberg, works with trusted health and wellness experts to provide science-based, safe, effective, and attainable guidance. The brand connects with its audience through its website, newsletters, membership-based programs, and social media platforms. To learn more, visit LifelongLabs.com.

Multimedia:

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-1117-s2p-lifelong-300dpi.jpg

Image caption: Cover, “Lifelong: Quantum Biology” by Greg Lindberg.

News source: Lifelong Labs

Keywords: Books and Publications, Author Greg Lindberg, Anti Aging, Self Help, Wellness, Longevity and Leadership, Lifelong Labs, Orlando, Florida.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source (Lifelong Labs), which is solely responsible for its accuracy. Information is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Story ID: 101802apdf14tbli

To view the original version, go to: https://www.send2press.com/wire/greg-lindberg-publishes-groundbreaking-book-on-anti-easing-longevity-and-leadership/

© 2023 Send2Press®, a press release distribution service of NEOTROPE®, California, USA.

Disclaimer: This press release content was neither created nor released by the Associated Press (AP). The content below is unrelated to this news story.

Source: www.kentuckytoday.com