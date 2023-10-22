Greenwich Finance Board candidates clash over school projects, tie-breakers and definition of populism

GREENWICH — Candidates for the city Board of Finance had a heated debate Wednesday, with each party exchanging heated remarks and presenting their plans for the future.

Eleven of the 12 candidates for the Board of Estimate and Taxation participated in a town hall debate organized by the League of Women Voters of Greenwich.

Democrats running for the board include newcomers Elliott Alchek, Matt Deschamps, Scott Kalb and incumbents Leslie Moriarty, Stephen Selbst and David Weisbrod. Kalb was not present at the debate due to a prior commitment.

Among the Republicans running for the board are newcomers David Alfano and Lucia Johnson, and incumbents Nisha Arora, Karen Fasuliotis, Harry Fisher and Leslie Tarkington.

The League asked only three questions during the hour-long debate as the candidates took turns rebutting and quipping.

“We believe BET’s role is to diligently evaluate the budget and ensure there is no wastage,” Arora said. “Our platform is to fund the best schools and city services while keeping taxes affordable. In contrast, the Democratic platform here is to provide an uncontrolled budget and find ways to raise money. …My Democratic colleagues go with the flow like populists.

Democratic candidates for the Board of Estimate and Taxation, including Leslie Moriarty, left, Stephen Selbst and Matt Deschamps, debate Republicans at Greenwich Town Hall on Oct. 18, 2023. The election is on 7 November.

Andy Bailey/Hearst Connecticut Media

In response, Weisbrod said that he and his fellow Democratic candidates have extensive experience in finance and that Arora’s comments were unfounded.

“I have to say, this is the first time I’ve been called a populist,” he said to some laughs in the room. “I spent 38 years at that highly populist place (JPMorgan Chase). I was a vice president of JPMorgan, involved and responsible for risk management.”

Weisbrod noted that Altchek previously ran the municipal bond desk at Goldman Sachs and that Deschamps had decades of experience in finance, including leadership positions at asset management firms.

“This notion that we don’t ask questions, I mean, don’t you think we budgeted among ourselves? This is the first time we’ve seen a budget?” Weisbrod said. “I mean, really. Give us a break, this is ridiculous.

BET is arguably the most powerful board in Greenwich and the party that controls it gets the power to set the agenda and break ties on controversial votes.

There are 12 seats on BET, six for Democrats and six for Republicans, so everyone nominated will get a spot on the board.

The election matters because the party that wins the most votes in the election gets to choose the board chair, a situation that breaks ties if the board is split 6-6.

BET has been dominated by Republicans over the past century, except for one stint when Democrats took control in 2017. The tie-breaking vote has been used consistently this year, including dozens of times when the board set the budget in April.

Republican candidates for Board of Estimate and Taxation, including Leslie Tarkington, left, Nisha Arora, David Alfano and Karen Fasuliotis, debate Democrats at Greenwich Town Hall on Oct. 18, 2023. The election is on 7 November.

Andy Bailey/Hearst Connecticut Media

Arora said Republicans had to resort to tiebreakers because Democrats wouldn’t work with them.

“This is due to the inability of my colleagues on my right and your colleagues on your left to actually compromise,” he said.

Deschamps said he was a Republican for 30 years before switching parties and that he wanted to run because he had seen tie breakers often used.

“(Excessive tie breaking) is not consistent with the way this city operates or the way this BET has operated historically,” he said. “With all due respect to what has just been said, it is difficult to compromise with individuals who report inaccurate statistics.”

There was vigorous debate Wednesday over funding for schools and school renovations, primarily regarding the Central Middle School and Old Greenwich School projects.

Both schools require major repairs, but BET has not yet allocated full construction funds.

Republicans voted against construction funding for OGS on Monday, saying the committee needs to finalize design work. CMS achieved municipal reform status on Tuesday, so BET is working on holding a special meeting to consider funding in the near future.

“It’s disingenuous to say that no one at current BET supports these projects,” Fischer said. “We have all expressed that we support school projects and will continue to support school projects, but when we have enough numbers we will fund them.”

Democrats said these projects and others are ready and should be funded more quickly.

“Every year we delay purchasing infrastructure like CMS or fire trucks, the price goes up,” Alchek said. “(Republicans) have failed to keep our costs as low as they could and should have been.”

Another major issue of discussion was how Greenwich borrowed money. Republicans said the existing 5-year repayment system (“modified pay-as-you-go”) the city now uses is sufficient.

“It’s been working very, very well for decades,” Fischer said.

Democrats said the city should consider using other financing tools, such as 20-year or 30-year bonding terms, to gain greater access with minimal impact on the tax rate.

“It’s a tool that belongs in the toolbox,” Selbst said. “I think the difference, and I want to emphasize this point, (is that) we believe we must find a way to find funding for the needs of the community.”

Democrats said long bonding terms are common in local government and the city could easily use these financial instruments without losing its AAA bond rating.

Republican Karen Fasuliotis holds out a credit card during a debate for Board of Estimate and Taxation candidates at Greenwich Time Hall on October 18, 2023.

Andy Bailey/Hearst Connecticut Media

The League of Women Voters had already held debates for candidates for the Board of Education and the Board of Selectmen and First Selectmen, but they were shorter than the BET debates.

Moderator K Maxwell had to ask the audience to remain silent. There were laughter and sarcastic comments from the audience and even a cheer.

“Our opponent wants an unlimited credit card and proposes to expand city services and expenditures and spend heavily,” Fasuliotis said, waving a large blue credit card in the air. “Their policy of taking out millions in long-term debt with high interest rates will result in higher taxes in the future and bring us more in line with our Westchester neighbors.”

The election is on 7th November.

Source: www.bing.com