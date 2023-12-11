Greenville entrepreneurs are solving a complex tech problem for small businesses – Upstate Business Journal

At a small-business home near Pendleton Street in West Greenville Village, a neon sign hangs above the living room mantle. It reads “Supermoon.”

A few feet away, at a makeshift conference table, sit John Barnett and Daniel Dye, co-founders of the company of the same name.

Barnett and Dye have known each other for 20 years. Men built their own businesses, sold them, and invested in others.

The LinkedIn profiles of both Barnett and Dye tell those stories quite well.

Spend time looking through them, you’ll find weighty names and brands: Boomerang, Propel HR, Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter.

This time they are creating something together: a customer-based, AI-powered, customer communication and relationship tool built for small businesses.

“We just keep coming back to the fact that small businesses are using email to communicate with customers, sharing Gmail or Outlook inboxes among a handful of employees — never really knowing,” Barnett said. That’s how the strings of conversation are coming together.”

What is in a name

They chose “Supermoon” for their startup because the name is simple, easy to pronounce and performs well for search engines.

“We really liked the name,” Barnett said. “It’s futuristic, friendly…it’s got the idea of ​​’shooting for the moon’ and it’s got the word ‘super’ in it…and that’s fun to say.”

“And no one is using it,” Dye said. “There’s all kinds of marketing potential with this.”

In other words, it’s practical, which is at the core of these two tech entrepreneurs.

“We started building the team in November 2022, building prototypes, talking to small businesses here in the village,” Barnett said.

In those conversations, Barnett discovered small business owners whose products are sold far beyond the walls of their storefronts to points around the world.

“Small businesses live and die on the basics of running a business, and that’s hard.” Barnett said. “So we asked them the kinds of questions any small business owner faces – what are your daily problems? How do you communicate with your customers? What are the daily pain points? If you could fix one thing, what would it be?”

They also appreciate the need for solutions that are affordable and can do what they claim.

“What we’re building now is something that brings utility,” Dye said. “When it’s just you, you can take care of everything. But when you hire that first employee who is speaking on behalf of your brand, you don’t know what they’re going to say, how they’ll say it, or how long it’ll take them to respond. From one shared inbox, you can now know. And AI helps streamline and smooth out the edges of the communication spectrum.

John Barnett

Other Enterprises (partial list):

Retro: Investor

Facebook: Product Manager

Instagram: Product Manager (helped create and launch Boomerang, among others)

Twitter: Product Leadership

Chroma Labs (later sold to Twitter): CEO/Co-founder

Daniel Dye

Other Enterprises (partial list):

Propel HR: VP, Sales/Marketing

Chroma Labs (later sold to Twitter): Investors

Dotflow: Investor

GRAPHIGOT: Co-owner

BeSuperfly: Co-owner

Source: upstatebusinessjournal.com