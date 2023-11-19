Greenville AI discussion highlights possibilities for entrepreneurship, efficiency

As to the application and effects of artificial intelligence Increasingly, the technology is ready to save time and unlock potential, according to the consensus of a panel discussion in Greenville on Nov. 17.

Advantage Greenville meeting sponsored by Furman University’s Hill Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship A group of innovators, educators, and industry experts convened to discuss the growing role of AI. A large number of attendees packed the theater at the Greenville One Center to hear an assessment of the emerging role of AI in local, national and global economies.

While panelists acknowledged that there are widespread concerns that the technology could lead to serious consequences, the general consensus was that AI has the potential to free people from many time-consuming tasks and allow them to use that time more creatively and productively. Has a huge potential.

The panelists were:

AI has evolved so rapidly and proven so useful that there is hardly any industry that is not using it in some form or the other, Mussau said.

“I personally think it’s a good time to be optimistic about what can be done with AI,” he said.

He said that the speed at which technology is developing has made it difficult to predict what impact it will have on people’s lives.

“There’s going to be something that no one can see right now,” he said.

King reported that South Carolina’s colleges and universities awarded about 800 bachelor’s degrees related to some type of computer technology across the state in 2021. In contrast, there were more than 540 programming-related job openings in Greenville County the day before the panel discussion.

“The point is, there is a difference,” she said.

Tate and Ahmed said that AI promises to give people back the time they spent on difficult tasks, but that it will likely never replace humans’ critical thinking and creativity.

Terms to know:

Artificial intelligence – a program that can understand, reason, act, and adapt.

Machine learning – algorithms whose performance improves as they are exposed to more data over time.

Deep learning – a subset of machine learning in which multilayer neural networks learn from vast amounts of data.

