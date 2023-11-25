Greenpreneur grant winners celebrated at special ceremony – St. Kitts Nevis Observer

(L-R): Permanent Secretary for Small Business (PS), Delrin Taylor; Jeune Guichard-Paine of the St. Kitts Beekeepers Co-operative; Yurtha Chiverton from Kittitian Bloom; Minister of Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Hon. Samal Duggins.

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In an effort to promote green entrepreneurs and business growth in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) collaborated with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) to offer various greenentrepreneur grants.

The ceremony, held at the Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship on November 23, highlighted the achievements of two notable entrepreneurs: Yurtha Chiverton from Kittien Bloom and Jeune Guichard-Paine of the St. Kitts Beekeepers Co-operative. The two were honored as the latest recipients of the US$10,000 grant, a testament to their innovative contributions to sustainable business practices in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is an international organization established by the Treaty, which focuses on assisting developing and emerging economies in achieving strong, inclusive and sustainable economic growth. The Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Programme, part of this initiative, is financially supported by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and expands GGGI’s Global Greenpreneurs Programme. Its main objective is to promote the growth of green businesses in the Eastern Caribbean. By doing so, the program aims to create inclusive green job opportunities, improve sustainability and help these countries meet their Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and specific climate action targets.

Minister Honorable Samal Duggins, responsible for SBDC and Ministry of Agriculture, highlighted the importance of such initiatives in moving the economy towards a sustainable model for small island states.

,When you think about the green growth model where we are asking our entrepreneurs to participate in activities that promote economic growth with the idea of ​​environmental sustainability, poverty reduction and social inclusion, this mix Brings exactly what we talk about, a sustainable island state where we can make money while strengthening our environment, inclusive of all genders, including persons with disabilities, inclusive of all And at the same time, we can tell the world that we are moving forward for development.

He Commended the grant award winners, highlighting the important role of agricultural resilience in addressing climate change. He said that these initiatives not only demonstrate but also enhance the resilience of the agriculture sector against environmental challenges. Additionally, he expressed his gratitude to all participants in the grant program and congratulated the successful recipients.

GGGI provided a 12-week online training program that included mentorship, coaching and networking opportunities for green entrepreneurs from six OECS countries, namely Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Participants, whether individuals or teams, had the opportunity to win $10,000 in seed funding through a business plan competition. The aim of this funding is to develop their projects and offer innovative solutions to climate change and sustainability in the region.

