Greenlane Announces the Launch of New Dry Herb Vaporizer from EYCE

Boca Raton, FL/AccessWire/October 25, 2023/ Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium accessories, child-resistant packaging and specialty evaporation products, today announced the launch of its latest product. Ice PV1.

The PV1, Eyez’s first vaporizer device, is engineered with a rotating mouthpiece, a glass-coated alumina ceramic heat chamber, and a stainless-steel airflow path. The PV1 delivers smooth vapor while offering the same portability and durability that ice consumers know and love.

The Eyes takes classic smoking styles and upgrades them with an ultrafunctional design. With most of its products crafted from virtually indestructible platinum-cured silicone and borosilicate glass, Ice stands out from its all-glass counterparts. Highly durable and portable, platinum-cured silicone ensures high heat resistance while providing flexibility and a comfortable grip.

Designed to deliver discreet sessions that can be easily completed on the go, most products in the collection have a built-in stash jar and come equipped with a content tool. All Ice products are easy to clean and come in a variety of kaleidoscopic colors.

“We are excited about the growth and expansion of the Ice brand, which aligns seamlessly with our entry into the vaporizer space, our largest and most prominent accessory category. What makes this even more exciting is Greenlane’s patented vape technology “, which is a key factor in setting us up for success in this venture,” said CEO Craig Snyder.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. About this

Founded in 2005, Greenlane is a leading global platform for the development and distribution of premium smoking accessories, vape devices and lifestyle products to thousands of producers, processors, specialty retailers, smoke shops, convenience stores and retail consumers. We operate as a powerful family of brands, a third-party brand accelerator, and an omnichannel distribution platform.

We proudly offer our own diverse brand portfolio including Davinci Vaporizers, High Standards, Groove & Ice and our exclusively licensed Marley Naturals and K.Haring branded products. We also offer a carefully curated set of third party products such as Storz & Bickel (owned by Canopy), Pax, Vibes and CCEL through our direct sales channels and our proprietary, owned and operated e-commerce platforms , which also includes Vapor.com. , Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, EyceMolds.com, HigherStandards.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com.

For additional information, please visit: For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

Investor Contact:

[email protected]

Source: Greenlane Holdings

View the source version on accesswire.com:

Source