Greening money: Australia takes its first steps towards a net zero finance strategy

This article is part of The Conversation’s series, Getting to Zero, examining Australia’s energy transition.

Just north of Jamestown in South Australia, 70 kilometers east of Spencer Gulf and next to a wind farm with about 100 turbines, stands the world’s first large battery.

Built in partnership with Tesla and financed and operated by Neoen, a French multinational renewable energy developer, the Hornsdale Power Reserve and other large battery projects could stimulate a domestic battery industry, contributing several billions of dollars and thousands of jobs to the Australian economy. Are. But that industry will need money to move forward.

Australia aspires not only to transition its economy to net zero emissions, but also to become a green energy superpower. That means building lots of solar and wind farms, batteries, electric vehicle charging stations, upgrading the grid and buildings of all types, as well as investing in new technology.

These investments and large infrastructure projects are not cheap. According to research from the UTS Institute for Sustainable Futures and funded by Future Super, investment in renewable energy of A$754 billion in electricity generation alone is needed to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The size of the green finance challenge

By 2030, the world will need to invest an estimated US$4.3 trillion per year in climate finance – equivalent to the GDP of Japan, the world’s third largest economy. These financial flows need to grow by an average of 21% per year. Without this massive growth, the economic transition will not happen in time to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

The scale of the financing means that retirement funds and other large institutional investors must be involved. They need to know where their money is going, and whether the investments are genuine or a case of “greenwashing”. They need certainty that the companies they invest in have solid plans to reduce their climate risks, and the ability to ask questions of companies when they don’t.

But current financial regulation is not set up to support such best practice. To give just one example, default superannuation funds lack the benchmarks – performance measures assessed by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority – they need to invest in start-up businesses that are developing clean energy technologies.

All Australian governments have been slow to recognize this reality, and we are now trying to catch up with many other countries.

Australia released its strategy

The Australian Government’s Sustainable Finance Strategy, released by Treasurer Jim Chalmers last Thursday, lays a solid foundation for this recovery. Much more still needs to be done if Australia is to achieve the strategy’s stated ambition of becoming a global sustainability finance leader.

The strategy is organized around three main pillars. The first focuses on creating access to information that is reliable, accurate and of practical value. Its purpose is to ensure that markets work efficiently and that money reaches where it is needed most.

From 1 July 2024, large Australian companies and financial institutions will be required to disclose information about climate impacts on their business, the risks climate change poses to their operations and how they plan to decarbonise.

Disclosure requirements will be based on internationally accepted standards to ensure Australian and foreign investors can compare data across companies and countries.

The Government is also supporting the development of the Australian Sustainable Finance Taxonomy – a set of criteria that enables investors to evaluate whether and to what extent an investment supports sustainability goals.

A classification identifies which investments result in actual decarbonization, and reduces the possibility of false claims about the sustainability of projects and investments. A government agency will manage the classification, which will start as a voluntary code but may eventually become mandatory.

Large companies will also have to disclose their net zero transition plan, if they have one. With ASX 200 companies representing 80% of market capitalization promising to achieve net zero emissions, the government wants to ensure their plans are credible. It wants the corporate regulator, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), to set out its expectations of the plans – a welcome step.

The second pillar focuses on building the capabilities of Australia’s financial system regulators to manage risk and crack down on greenwashing – the practice of making misleading or deceptive claims about the environmental benefits of activities or assets.

ASIC vice-chairman Karen Chester says the risks of greenwashing cannot be overstated. lucas coach/you

fighting greenwashing

ASIC vice-chairman Karen Chester believes that the economic costs and loss of investor confidence caused by greenwashing “cannot be overstated”. His organization has set out guidelines to help financial institutions identify it. This year ASIC launched its first three legal actions, one against the local branch of US investment giant Vanguard, and the other against Active Super, which allegedly falsely claimed it had liquidated investments such as coal mining. Had done it, which was a huge risk. Environment and community.

The third pillar relates to government leadership and participation. Such a large and rapid increase in the scale of private sector finance requires an increase in a range of financial assets, including shares, bonds and other forms of debt.

The government is supporting the growth of the green bond market by issuing Australia’s first green sovereign bond in June. These bonds are designed to set lending and borrowing standards for all green finance; They will also help the government finance projects such as electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Finally, the strategy recognizes the importance of cooperation across the Asia-Pacific. If Australia achieves its goal of becoming a regional sustainable finance centre, it will not only benefit our national interest but also help Pacific Island countries mobilize finance for decarbonisation.

What is missing in the strategy?

This strategy does not focus on green finance skills and competencies. Yet these capabilities, ranging from a basic understanding of what business activities are unsustainable, to specialist expertise in the use of scenario analysis to assess climate risk, are essential for the net zero transition.

LinkedIn’s recent Green Skills Report shows that, globally, the finance sector lags other sectors in building green skills. And Australia ranks only 30th in the list of countries in terms of the share of talent for green finance.

Australia’s financial system must urgently transform itself to meet the climate challenge. If funding the transition were a bicycle race, Australia has now joined the global peloton. The next step is to lead.

