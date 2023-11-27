Green stock selloff deepens as Tesla sentiment sours

(Bloomberg) — The selloff from green stocks is set to continue through 2024, leading to a fourth consecutive year of losses, according to Bloomberg’s latest Markets Live Pulse survey.

The negative sentiment appears likely to engulf a wide range of green asset classes, with Tesla Inc. appearing to be in danger of losing its place among the 10 largest stocks in the S&P 500. Nearly two-thirds of the 620 MLIV Pulse respondents said they planned to do so. Stay away from the electric-vehicle sector, and 57% expect the iShares Global Clean Energy exchange-traded fund – which is down nearly 30% this year – will extend its decline in 2024.

The gloomy scenario comes as green investors grapple with the shock of very high interest rates in a post-pandemic world. And, there is continued political backlash in many US states as well as an evolving regulatory backdrop that has the potential to expose greenwashing and further damage valuations.

Chat Renders, who has been a sustainable investor for three decades, calls the decline in green assets a “watershed moment” for the industry. He said the hype surrounding green plans to help combat climate change has led some investors to look away from traditional financial metrics such as supply, demand and balance sheets.

“We will look back and say this was an era of extraordinary speculation,” said Renders, who as co-founder of Renders, McVeigh Capital Management in Boston helps oversee about $3.5 billion. “Whether it was meme stocks or green stocks, everyone was marketing and selling extremely hard.”

Although MLIV Pulse respondents are broadly united on their pessimistic view of green stocks in the near term, the picture is different when the time horizon is extended. Most respondents expect they will need to protect portfolios from climate risk in the coming years.

Garvin Jabush of Green Alpha Advisors in Louisville, Colorado, said the current selloff represents “a temporary pivot of capital away from renewable energy.” Ecofin President Brent Newcombe, who manages about $2 billion from London and Kansas City, said he sees the market decline as a buying opportunity and he is increasing his positions in utility stocks.

And Bill Green of Climate Adaptive Infrastructure in Mill Valley, Calif., said looking at the value of publicly traded solar or wind stocks and concluding that the energy transition has stalled is “an alarm bell.”

“Public markets are extremely volatile and, in our view, they have overreacted to rising interest rates and supply chain challenges,” he said.

But timing the surge is proving difficult. Investors targeting environmental, social and governance goals were expecting a rally this year due to historic levels of support in the form of packages like the US Inflation Reduction Act. Instead, decades of high inflation and rising interest rates hurt many traditional ESG stocks, with wind and solar energy among the biggest losers.

Many clean energy companies are capital intensive, making them more vulnerable to higher borrowing costs than oil and gas companies with well-established rigs and platforms. To make matters worse, wind and solar producers have been hit by supply-chain disruptions, derailed plans and project delays due to rising costs.

The next green asset class expected to see a decline is EVs, as battery-powered cars remain too expensive for many households struggling with the long-term effects of inflation. Tesla shares rose nearly 140% this year to a July peak, but have fallen about 20% since then.

Two years ago, Tesla was valued at $1.2 trillion, making it the fifth-largest company on the S&P 500. Its market value has since fallen below $800 billion, making it the eighth-largest company in the benchmark index. Nearly 50% of MLIV Pulse respondents expect it to fall out of the top 10 next year. Tesla investors are also figuring out how to respond to a chief executive who regularly shocks markets with highly controversial social media outbursts.

Yet the pace of climate change is forcing an inevitable shift toward green technologies, which requires greater investment.

According to Barclays PLC analysts led by Maggie O’Neill, “The next year is critical for the implementation and renewal of decarbonization targets, as the Paris Agreement decarbonization efforts require additional, front-loaded, net investment.” “With 2023 likely to be the hottest year on record, and 2024 likely to be equally hot, adaptation and decarbonization will remain in focus.”

Against that backdrop, two-thirds of MLIV Pulse respondents expect climate change to impact portfolio values ​​over the next three years. This echoes previous, similar surveys, with a Bloomberg Intelligence poll published earlier this month finding that 89% of investors accept that ESG metrics are here to stay. And a survey of mostly US-based Bloomberg terminal users released in August found that nearly two-thirds said ESG was too important to ignore, even if they disliked the label.

O’Neill at Barclays also notes that the political backdrop remains important.

“Half of the world’s population will vote in elections in 2024,” he said. “Since public policy drives many of the factors that make ESG important to investors today, the results of these polls matter.” The MLIV Pulse survey of Bloomberg News readers on terminals and online is conducted by Bloomberg’s Markets Live team, which also runs MLIV. Blog. Respondents include portfolio managers, traders and retail investors. This week, the survey asks where’s the best place to invest your extra cash. Share your thoughts here.

