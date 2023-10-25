Green Rajasthan: The man who invented the technique of growing a tree in one liter of water

Sundaram Verma has successfully grown 50 thousand trees using such a technique, which requires only 1 liter of water per tree.

New Delhi: Grassroots innovator turned social activist and renowned environmentalist Sundaram Verma grew more than 50,000 trees using the water-saving technique ‘Dryland Agroforestry’ in the arid Shekawati region of Rajasthan.

This amazing and scientific technique requires only 1 liter of water once per tree, then the seedling is left to grow.

In 2021, Sundaram Verma was awarded the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth highest civilian award, by the then President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

Verma is a pioneer and innovator who is known not only for his innovations but also for identifying other innovators and inspiring their journey to success.

Sundaram Verma is a native of village Danta (Ramgarh) in Sikar district of Rajasthan. Although he was offered an employment opportunity immediately after graduation, he declined it and pursued his area of ​​passion and interest – agriculture for crop improvement and conservation of agricultural biodiversity in dry zone crops. Based research continued. He has no regrets about rejecting government (pensionable) job offers thrice when he was selected to serve as a science teacher after completing his graduation in science in 1972. He was happy caressing his green fingers and taking care of the farm.

Growing a tree from one liter of water:

For his endeavor to grow trees in the water-scarce Shekhawati region of Rajasthan, Verma approached the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) – India, an autonomous body of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India. Green grassroots tree planting techniques To combat desertification and conduct research on dry zone crops.

These research bodies had deployed large-scale Green grassroots tree planting techniques to plant trees under “Greening the Desert” Initiative. uses technology Only one liter of water in the lifetime of the plant And provides the most suitable solutions for water conservation as well as agroforestry pathways for land management, revenue generation and sustainable livelihoods in arid and semi-arid regions.

He is a farmer-breeder with a strong innovation drive that defines his work. His improved plant variety – Cicer arietinum L., commonly known as ‘Kabuli Chana – SR-1’, ‘Moth Bean (SR-1)’, and ‘Guar (Cluster Bean) – SR-23’ , are high yielding, pests. The resistant varieties are suitable for both arid and semi-arid conditions and can also be grown in different types of soils but the most suitable soil is sandy/sandy loam.

Source: www.timesnownews.com