Green innovation: Meet the finalists in the water category of this year's Zayed Sustainability Prize entrepreneur

Established in 2008, the Zayed Sustainability Prize is the UAE’s leading global award to recognize excellence in sustainability, honoring the humanitarian and sustainability legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, HH Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Since then, the awards have honored 106 winners who have positively impacted the lives of more than 378 million people around the world by accelerating sustainable development through their impactful, innovative and inspiring solutions.

As we approach the conclusion of the UAE Year of Sustainability 2023, as well as looking forward to the upcoming 28th edition of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in the UAE this year, Zayed The Sustainability Edition continues to reward those who are pioneering sustainable solutions, with winners to be announced on December 1, 2023.

Here, we take a look at the finalists in the water category of this year’s Zayed Sustainability Prize, who are all at the forefront of addressing critical water security challenges with groundbreaking innovations that are redefining wastewater treatment, with are providing essential access to safe water. Water for vulnerable communities around the world.

This year, the finalists in the Water category are leading the way with their inventive approaches to water conservation and management.

These three finalists are proving that innovative solutions can be created to meet the specific water needs of communities and help vulnerable communities better manage, treat and access precious water resources.

ADADK

Founded by Bayan Al-Abdullat and Najwan Mohammed, ADADK has developed a system equipped with wireless sensors to detect various leaks at an early stage.

At the heart of the Jordan-based SME’s success is its Adduxensor, a transformative tool deployed in homes and refugee camps in Jordan, Germany, Tunisia and the US. This wireless smart sensor, combined with a mobile app, uses machine learning and augmented reality with up to 95% accuracy.

Source: ADADK

“ADADK speaks the language of water – by developing a smart technology that allows us to listen to and understand our water, we provide people with easy and affordable tools so anyone can take action in real time,” says Al-Abdullat. can do.” “We aspire to save homes, communities, industries and the planet.”

Operating across five countries, ADADK has so far positively impacted the lives of more than 200,000 people, prevented the loss of eight million gallons of water and curbed 90,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Its technology has also prevented more than US$13 million in structural damage, and it has also partnered with more than 20 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and private firms, creating a powerful network for change.

eo et ve

“Through a simple yet ingenious approach, Eau et Vie ensures sustainable access to clean water directly within the homes of urban residents through individual taps,” announced Philippe de Roux, co-founder and CEO of Eau et Vie.

Along with her co-founder Valerie Dumans, de Roux drew inspiration for Eau et Vie from her experience working in a social micro-credit program in the Philippines.

Source: EO et V

His experience of the challenges facing Manila’s urban poor, including water scarcity and high costs, serves as the driving force behind EO et Vie’s solutions, which focus on water access and community participation.

The France-based company’s community-oriented approach, unique payment structure and door-to-door service provision make vital services accessible to underserved communities.

To date, its efforts have provided clean drinking water and additional services to 52,000 residents in 28 communities in the Philippines and Bangladesh.

Change

Denmark’s Transform is a leader in wastewater, sewage and sludge treatment with its innovative RootZone soil filtration.

This eco-friendly innovation is known to treat waste streams without energy or chemicals.

The 30-year-old company removes contaminants from oil-contaminated water and sludge, cuts natural groundwater use by 50-70%, controls carbon emissions, and generates clean oxygen using constructed wetland systems .

“Traditional methods of wastewater treatment involve complex and energy-intensive processes, leading to high costs,” explains Mikael Dalsgaard, CEO of Transform. “We have successfully applied RootZone technology in a number of areas, reducing environmental impact and demonstrating substantial cost savings.”

Dalsgaard adds, “Transform aims to establish a franchising model that brings our technology to more needy communities.” “This approach will not only increase market impact, but also create greater awareness and adoption of sustainable solutions, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable and circular economy.”

