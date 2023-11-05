Green energy companies are struggling with declining profits due to worsening market conditions.

According to several renewable energy companies, stocks of both solar and wind energy companies are falling due to high supply chain costs, project delays and weak demand. Despite strong pressure from governments and international organizations for companies and consumers to support the global green transition, energy companies are struggling to make profits from solar and wind power projects, facing many challenges.

In October, solar stocks fell dramatically after solar products maker Solaredge said demand for solar energy in Europe had weakened significantly. Invesco Solar ETF shares fell 6.57 percent on Friday, October 20, to its lowest trading price since July 2020. Sunrun shares fell 5.7 percent, Sunnova lost 8.9 percent and Enphase Energy fell 15 percent. Meanwhile, Solaredge shares fell 28.2 percent after it revealed its revenue, gross margin and operating income would fall below Wall Street’s third-quarter forecasts and could fall even lower in the fourth quarter. The company attributed this to “quite unexpected cancellations and pushouts” of existing backlog from the company’s European distributors due to high inventory and slow installation rates.

In Europe, there is growing interest in expanding the region’s green tech industry. But there have been myriad challenges, from high energy costs to supply chain disruptions. In early October, solar industry representatives met in Madrid at an event organized by Spanish industry group Foro Solar to discuss the challenges. The European Commission and member state governments aim to reduce clean technology imports and the region’s dependence on China while increasing Europe’s manufacturing capacity.

“You can’t manufacture in Europe… Europe is not profitable,” Gonzalo de la Vina, president of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region of Chinese solar energy firm Trina Solar, said at the meeting. Trina Solar has manufacturing operations in China, Vietnam and Thailand and plans to invest more than $200 million in a solar photovoltaic manufacturing facility in Texas, but has no plans to produce solar components in Europe.

Many solar companies agreed that European products are more expensive and there are not enough incentives for consumers to invest in these products. According to Rystad Energy, the price of solar panels manufactured in China is about two-thirds of the price of solar panels produced in Europe. Spain’s acting Energy Minister Teresa Ribera has not ruled out imposing tariffs on imports of materials used in solar energy production, despite industry leaders highlighting the challenges facing regional manufacturing. Currently, the EU depends on China for 90 percent of the ingots and wafers for its solar panels. The possibility of imposing tariffs on imported solar components could deter governments from making ambitious solar plans and further weaken the international solar energy industry.

While the solar industry is suffering losses, the wind energy industry is also facing difficulties. Shares of German wind energy giant Siemens Energy fell 35 percent on Thursday, October 26, after the company asked for a guarantee of $15.8 billion from the German government. Siemens has been widely discussed after missing its profit forecast at the beginning of the year due to a “substantial increase in the failure rates of wind turbine components” at its wind division Siemens Gamesa.

“Wind business Siemens Gamesa is working on quality issues and addressing offshore ramp-up challenges announced in the third quarter communication for fiscal 2023,” the company said in a statement.

In 2022, many major wind energy companies reported billions in losses due to challenges such as the high cost of huge, innovative wind turbines, especially after nearly four years of supply chain disruptions. Vestas Wind Systems, General Electric Co., and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy all faced extremely high raw material and logistics costs following the pandemic. At the same time, companies were scrambling to develop the tallest, most powerful wind turbines to stay ahead of the competition.

The race to develop these components has led many wind energy companies to report equipment failures and recalls, causing delays in getting wind projects up and running and billions spent on replacing turbines. “What I see is a massive market failure,” said Ben Backwell, CEO of the trade group Global Wind Energy Council. “The risk is that we are not on the path to net zero,” Backwell said [emissions] “And the second risk is supply chain contraction rather than expansion.”

Despite growing demand worldwide for increased wind and solar energy capacity, companies leading these industries are facing many challenges. While they are benefiting from falling costs of solar and wind component manufacturing, rising demand and better government incentives to start new projects, many companies are earning lower profits and seeing serious delays in starting operations on the ground.

By Felicity Bradstock for OilPrice.com

Source: oilprice.com