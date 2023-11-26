Green campaigners condemn £4bn Drax handout

Taxpayers could have to pay £4bn for power station owner Drax under new clean energy funding plans, even as campaigners dispute its green credentials.

The FTSE 250 firm, which previously ran the UK’s largest coal-fired power plant, now produces electricity by burning wood pellets, known as biomass, and receives a controversial government subsidy that runs until 2027 Is.

Drax is now lobbying for an extension which could leave households facing bills totaling £4.1bn by the end of 2035, according to analysis shared with The Mail on Sunday by energy think tank Amber.

It estimates that taxpayers could pay the firm at least £425 million a year, the equivalent of £15.28 a year charged on household energy bills.

The government is giving money to companies including Drax through its biomass strategy as the UK aims to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Last year alone Drax received £617 million in government funding for its biomass units.

Eco-friendly?: Drax now produces electricity by burning wood pellets, known as biomass, and receives a controversial government subsidy

But campaigners have long questioned its claim that burning wood produces ‘renewable’ energy.

The government considers the practice green, despite the carbon dioxide absorbed by the trees being released back into the atmosphere during the burning process.

In addition, most of the pellets burned by Drax at its major power station in Yorkshire are imported from forests in the US and Canada.

‘We’ve already subsidized Drax to the tune of billions of dollars, and that’s making the bills more expensive, while probably not helping stop climate change,’ said Phil McDonald, managing director of Amber.

‘After the huge rise in gas prices over the past few years, British people cannot afford higher energy bills – we must invest in clean energy that reduces bills like wind and solar.’

Matt Williams at the Natural Resources Defense Council said: ‘The government has already wasted billions of bill-payers’ money by giving low-carbon subsidies to British companies that burn North America’s forests for power stations in order to make them greener. Claim.’

A Drax spokesperson complained of ‘factual inaccuracies’ and ‘misleading assumptions’ in the report, saying: ‘We operate under the same mechanisms as almost all UK electricity generators.’

Amber stood by his analysis, and highlighted the fact that he based his estimates of government subsidies on Drax’s annual reports.

A spokesperson for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero said:

‘We do not recognize these theoretical and highly speculative figures.

‘Sustainable biomass plays a vital role in providing more secure, cleaner energy in the UK, generating 11 per cent of the country’s total electricity supply last year, supporting our net zero target.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk