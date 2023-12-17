ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek Parliament approved the government’s 2024 budget on Sunday evening, the first in 14 years in which Greek debt is listed at investment grade.

The budget passed by a 158-142 vote in the 300-member body, with only lawmakers from the ruling conservative New Democracy party voting for it. In a separate vote, the defense budget was approved by an unusually wide margin, by a vote of 249–51.

The relatively low-key debate on the budget lasted for five days.

The budget projects the economy to grow 2.9% for 2024, up from 2.4% projected in 2023, four times faster than the eurozone average. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he expected the economy to grow at least 3% on the back of strong investment spending, which is projected to expand 15.1%.

Greece’s gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, was estimated to top 200 billion euros ($218 billion) for the first time since 2010, when Greece had to be bailed out after defaulting on its debt.

Inflation was estimated to average 2.8%, slightly higher than initially estimated, mainly due to persistently high food prices. The government expects to spend about 2.5 billion euros in subsidies to boost low incomes hit by inflation, including from higher electricity prices.

Responding to opposition critics who argued the economy was creating mostly low-paid precarious jobs, Mitsotakis said the minimum wage was set to rise for the fourth time in three years in April. He also said that 660,000 civil servants would see a real pay rise in January for the first time in 14 years.

But Mitsotakis also acknowledged that problems remain, including many of the structural weaknesses in the economy and the way the government operates that helped bring about the financial crisis in the 2010s. The answer, he said, is bolder and deeper reforms.

As is customary, Parliament goes into recess for the year-end holidays after voting on the budget.

Demetris Nelas, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com