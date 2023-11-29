Greek oil tankers are keeping distance from Russia after receiving strict letter from America

Greek oil ships are avoiding Russia after some companies received letters from the US Treasury.

The letters asked Greek shipowners to explain how they complied with the $60 oil price limit.

The US is considering tightening price cap rules as Russia’s war with Ukraine drags on.

Thanks to a strongly worded letter from the US Treasury, Greek ships are now turning away from Russia.

The volume of Greek-owned oil tankers headed to Russia will fall 25% this month from 20 ships in October to 15 ships in November, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg. Greek tanker volumes headed to Russia are already down 60% from levels recorded in mid-2023, when about 50 Greek ships were carrying Russian oil.

Given the importance of oil trade to the country’s overall economy, this decline could prove to be a big deal for Moscow and Greece is the world’s largest ship-owning country, according to 2022 data from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. UNCTAD data shows Greece’s share of the world cruise market in January last year was 18%, more than any other country.

The decline in Russia-related shipping activity comes just weeks after the US Treasury sent letters to some Greek shipowners asking them how they are complying with the G7’s $60 a barrel price cap on Russian oil .

The letters are part of the West’s efforts to crack down on the price cap rule, which prevents ships owned and insured by Western companies from trading Russian crude above the $60 limit.

A US Treasury official said last year that there was technically no way to enforce the rule, as it mostly works on the honor system.

Russia is said to have circumvented the price cap rule by hiding the origin of its oil through its fleet of secret tankers, or by raising shipping costs on its crude to obscure the real price per barrel.

But Western shipping companies are now treading more cautiously as the US prepares to crack down more heavily on its efforts to cut off Russia’s war revenues. According to Bloomberg report, after five oil ships were sanctioned for trading Russian crude outside the price limit, one such ship was unable to land on India’s shores – a sign that India too is no longer on good terms with the US. It is bowing to pressure to maintain ties, even if it means it has less access to heavily discounted Russian oil.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com