In a joint report released on Thursday, leading international human rights groups, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, blasted Greek authorities for alleged failure to adequately investigate the circumstances surrounding the sinking of a migrant boat that killed hundreds of people six months ago. Has criticized.

The report claims that “little meaningful progress” has been made in investigating claims made by survivors that the rescue operation was delayed and mishandled.

The ship, named “Adriana”, is a dilapidated fishing trawler that sank amid waves south-west of the Greek mainland on June 14 while on a voyage from Libya to Italy, with an estimated 750 people on board. .

Of those on board, 104 were rescued, mainly migrants from Syria, Pakistan and Egypt, while 82 bodies were later recovered.

The comprehensive report, based on interviews with 21 survivors, five relatives of the missing persons, and representatives of the Greek coast guard and police, argues that a series of failures, including overcrowding and the ship being deemed unseaworthy, contributed to the tragic accident. Contributed to the shipwreck.

Judith Sunderland, an associate director at Human Rights Watch for Europe and Central Asia, stressed, “Survivors and the families of the missing and dead deserve a full accounting of what happened.”

He confirmed that his research confirmed the “list of failures” that led to the fatal incident.

Several survivors have contested the official Greek account and refuted claims that offers of assistance were rejected by those on the trawler.

The allegations led to an independent investigation by Greece’s state ombudsman last month, which exposed the coast guard’s failure to conduct an internal disciplinary investigation in its response on June 14. In September, 40 survivors took legal action against the Greek authorities.

As of Thursday, there was no immediate reaction from Greek authorities regarding the report. However, government officials have dismissed the Coast Guard’s criticism as unjust, and have said the blame rests squarely on the smugglers who load the immigrants onto ships.

The Coast Guard has vehemently denied allegations by survivors that it made a futile attempt to tow the ship before it sank.

