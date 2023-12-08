'Greedflation' study shows many companies were lying to you about inflation

As they roll their eyes at the depressingly familiar scene of price increases in the grocery store aisles, shoppers of 2022 may have wondered whether corporations were doing everything they could to keep prices low as inflation surges across generations. Had reached a high level. Now the answer appears to be a resounding ‘no’.

A joint study by think tank IPPR and Commonwealth found that profiteering by some of the world’s largest companies pushed prices well above costs through 2022.

Greed

Inflation soared around the world last year, reaching near 11% in the eurozone and above 9% in the US.

The source of that high inflation has turned out to be a well-trodden line. Analysts have generally blamed supply chain disruptions caused by peak demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The war also increased energy prices, leading to further inflation as suppliers took into account higher transportation and operating costs.

Although this clearly contributed to rising prices, the report found that company profits increased at a much faster rate than costs, a process often referred to as “greed inflation”.

Profits at companies in some of the world’s largest economies are projected to rise 30% between 2019 and 2022, well above inflation, according to research from the group of 1,350 firms in the US, UK, Europe, Brazil and South Africa.

In the UK, research found that 90% of profit growth occurred among only 11% of publicly listed firms. Profiteering was more widespread in the US, where one-third of publicly listed companies were responsible for most of the increase in profits.

The biggest culprits were energy companies like Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron, which were able to post huge profits last year as demand shifted away from Russian oil and gas.

Food producers, including Kraft Heinz, realized an increase in their own profits. The war in Ukraine affected global grain supplies and fertilizer prices, significantly increasing the cost of food, which has remained stable.

The findings add to a growing body of research seeking to highlight the role of major businesses in driving up inflation last year.

A June study from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) found that household profits could account for 45% of eurozone inflation in 2022. The study found that companies in a position to benefit most from high commodity prices and supply-demand mismatch increased their profits the most.

CEOs of the world’s largest companies have consistently cited inflation as a significant obstacle to growth. Many attributed the rise in their prices to rising input costs. However, it appears that many of those CEOs have used the jitters about rising costs to shore up their balance sheets.

In April, Societe Generale economist Albert Edwards issued a scathing note saying he had not seen anything like the current level of corporate greed in his four decades of working in finance. He said that companies are using the war in Ukraine as an excuse to raise prices in search of profits.

“Greed inflation must surely come to an end. Otherwise, we may be looking at the end of capitalism,” Edwards wrote. “This is a big issue for policymakers that can no longer be ignored.”

prices are falling

Inflation is now coming under control in most major economies and is coming close to the 2% target of most central banks. Some companies that previously passed on rising costs to customers to continue making profits are now trying to pass them on with price cuts.

Last week, the deputy CEO of Ingka, the owner of Ikea stores, said the company would spend $1.1 billion to absorb inflation and lower the prices of goods in its stores.

“People’s wallets are thin, but they still have needs, dreams and disappointments,” Juvencio Maeztu said. Luck,

In November, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon suggested that the era of high inflation in the US is over, and that shoppers may soon begin to experience price contractions in the company’s stores – referred to as “deflation”. Known in.

Source: fortune.com