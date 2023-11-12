Greece's opposition Syriza party splits as several key members defect

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s main opposition party faced division Sunday when a leftist faction announced its split from the party and accused the party’s recently elected leader of “right-wing populism.” Accused of abandoning his original ideology.

Umbrella, a faction led by Euclid Tsakalotos, former finance minister during the 2015–19 Syriza government, announced its departure with a sharp statement, accusing party leader Stefanos Kasselakis of “Trumpian practices (and) right-wing populism”. Was applied.

The once-dominant party is in disarray after suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of conservative New Democracy in twin elections in May and June.

Already in opposition since 2019, Syriza was expected to regain power. Instead, it was rejected outright, falling to 17.8% compared to New Democracy’s 40.6% in the most recent poll, resulting in longtime leader Alexis Tsipras announcing his resignation.

The split, which followed weeks of criticism of the leader within the party, appeared inevitable in recent days after Kasselakis insisted he wanted to expel three key members of the umbrella faction, all former ministers.

When it became clear that he would not be able to get his point across to the party organs, Kasselakis said that he would put the question to a referendum among party members.

This proposal was criticized even among his colleagues. At a tumultuous session of the party’s Central Committee on Saturday, Kasselakis’ confrontational speech was often met with chants of “Shame!” was interrupted with slogans and shouts. Umbrella, as well as supporters of Effie Akhtsioglu, Kasselakis’ main rival in last September’s leadership election, left before the session ended.

Kasselakis won the leadership election following Syriza’s defeat in elections in September. A political novice and US resident, who had no party affiliation before becoming a candidate for the May elections, came out of nowhere to win the contest. A four-minute video in which he told his life story brought him prominence and made him a favourite.

Kasselakis’s style, based on social media presence and charisma, and his past as a former Goldman Sachs employee and ship owner, rankled with old-school leftists, who were also angered by some of his positions, such as employees advocating stock options for, and his overall ideological ambiguity.

They openly ridiculed him for his “post-politics” and a prominent party figure even compared him to former US President Donald Trump and Italian comedian Beppe Grillo, founder of a populist political party.

In turn, the new leader’s supporters accused his rivals of plotting to weaken former leader Tsipras years before and even after the disastrous elections. Current opinion polls, which show Syriza in a tight race for second place with the socialist Pasok party, have increased the malaise within Syriza.

Although Umbrella supporters have not clarified their future plans, they are expected to form a new leftist political party. He also has the support of much of Syriza’s youth wing.

Akhtsioglu, who leads her own faction called 6+6, has decided to stay in Syriza, but her own relations with its leader have deteriorated. He and his group issued their own statement on Sunday after the leftists’ departure, criticizing Kasselakis’s “deeply offensive and divisive speech” and accusing him of using the terminology of the alt-right.

Another split in the party cannot be ruled out.

