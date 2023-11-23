FILE – Greek Labor Minister Efi Akhtsioglu arrives for a cabinet meeting in Athens, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Greece’s main leftist opposition party, Syriza, has suffered a damaging blow in opposition to its newly elected leadership. Syriza’s former labor minister Achatcioglu led a walkout on Thursday November 23, 2023 as nine MPs declared themselves independent. Petros Gianacouris/AP FILE – Greek Labor Minister Effie Achatsioglu, left, Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, center, and Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis, right, attend a parliament session in Athens, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Achatcioglu, a former Syriza labor minister, led a walkout on Thursday November 23, 2023 as nine MPs declared themselves independent. He joins former Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and another ally, who stepped down on November 11 – reducing the number of seats Syriza holds in the 300-member parliament from 47 to 36. FILE – Stefanos Kasselakis, the newly elected leader of the main opposition party Syriza, speaks to supporters outside the party’s headquarters in Athens, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Greece’s main leftist opposition party, Syriza, has suffered a damaging blow as it loses nine MPs. Left the party in protest against the newly elected leadership Yorgos Karahalis/AP

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s main leftist opposition party Syriza was dealt a blow Thursday when nine lawmakers left the party in protest of its newly elected leadership.

Stefanos Kasselakis, a 35-year-old Miami-based businessman, surprised party stalwarts by winning the leadership in a primary-style contest in late September. But he has so far failed to arrest the party’s decline in popularity after its crushing defeat in the general elections in June.

Syriza has slipped to third place in opinion polls behind socialist opponents, increasing the dominance of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ conservative government.

On Thursday, Syriza’s former labor minister Efi Akhtcioglu led a walkout, as nine MPs declared themselves independent.

They joined former Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and another ally, who stepped down on November 11 – reducing Syriza’s number of seats in the election from 47 to 36 in the 300-member parliament.

Critics of the new leader have described him as intolerant of dissent and unable to reach policy consensus in a historically fractured party.

Under charismatic former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Syriza was transformed from a small political organization into a ruling party during a major financial crisis in the last decade that brought Greece to the brink of bankruptcy.

Tsipras, who led the country between 2015 and 2019, railed against harsh policies imposed by international bailout lenders, but voter support waned as the country emerged from recession.

He resigned after losing in the general elections for the third consecutive time.

The return of voters to mainstream parties after three consecutive international bailouts has been more uneven on the left. The radical Greek Communist Party has almost doubled its support over the past four years, reaching 10% in recent elections.

The resignations in Athens were matched in the European Parliament, where Syriza has lost several MPs, including veteran politician Dimitris Papadimoulis, the assembly’s vice-president, who will leave the party on Thursday.

In a party statement, Syriza said many dissidents had ignored repeated public invitations by Kasselakis to join him in reforming the party.

The statement said his actions “will be judged by history.”

