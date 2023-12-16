Hundreds of migrants drowned when an overcrowded boat capsized off the coast of southern Greece last June.

Advertisement

Two leading human rights groups have accused the Greek government of failing to properly investigate a devastating migrant ship disaster.

In a joint report, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said there had been “little meaningful progress” in investigating allegations of delays and mishandling of the rescue operation.

It is believed that 750 people were trapped aboard the rusted fishing trawler “Adriana”, which sank south-west of the Greek mainland on 14 June. It was going from Libya to Italy.

After the sinking, 104 people were rescued – mostly from Syria, Pakistan and Egypt – and 82 bodies were recovered. The rest are missing and are presumed dead.

The two rights groups said they interviewed 21 survivors and five relatives of those still missing, as well as representatives of the Greek coast guard and police.

“Survivors and the families of the missing and dead deserve a full accounting of what happened,” said Judith Sunderland, Human Rights Watch associate director for Europe and Central Asia.

Sunderland added, “Our research confirms that a catalog of failures led to the fatal plane crash.”

The ship was apparently “overcrowded, unseaworthy and in danger” hours before it capsized, he said.

Some survivors have disputed Greek authorities’ claims that those on board the trawler had rejected offers of assistance.

The allegations led Greece’s state ombudsman to launch an independent investigation last month.

It says the Coast Guard failed to conduct a disciplinary investigation into the agency’s response on June 14.

In September, 40 survivors initiated legal action against the Greek authorities.

There was no immediate reaction from Greek officials on Thursday’s report.

Greek officials have called criticism of the coast guard unfair and said the blame should fall squarely on smugglers who put migrants on dangerous, unseaworthy boats.

The Coast Guard has denied claims by some survivors that it had tried unsuccessfully to tow the ship before it sank.

Source