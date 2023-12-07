In Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s historic visit to Athens, the two countries agreed to establish communication channels between the coast guards to boost trade and tackle the issue of migration.

Greece and Turkey agreed on Thursday to restart their ties and usher in a new era of relations between the two NATO allies but historical enemies.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, “Regarding migration, we saw that the flow has decreased significantly during the last period.”

“This is the result of systematic security of sea as well as land borders. I would also add that it is the result of better cooperation between the police and coast guard of our two countries. And this cooperation can and will improve even further. “

In a joint press conference with Mitsotakis, Erdogan said there was “no problem that cannot be solved” between them.

“We want to make the Aegean Sea a sea of ​​peace and cooperation. As Turkey and Greece, we want to be an example for the whole world. I am saying clearly: There is no problem between us that cannot be solved May go.”

An important agreement reached during the talks is the Joint Declaration of Friendly Relations and Good Neighborly Relations, with which both sides expressed their commitment to “calm waters” in the Aegean Sea, while maintaining a peaceful atmosphere between Athens and Ankara during the past few months. The wish was sealed. and greater confidence-building measures between the two sides.

But differences remain – particularly over Cyprus. Ankara favors a fair solution “based on the realities on the island”, meaning a two-state solution. Athens, meanwhile, says the only solution is reunification of the island based on UN resolutions.

Other agreements include deals on trade, energy, education, agriculture, sports, technology and tourism.

Mitsotakis said there was a “realistic goal” of increasing bilateral trade, currently more than €5 billion, to €10 billion over the next five years.

Mitsotakis also said that he has been invited to Ankara and that he intends to visit Turkey in the spring.

