Great tax credits and trade protections attract solar companies to the US

Six years ago, an executive at Suniva, a bankrupt solar panel maker, warned a packed hearing room in Washington that competition from companies in China and Southeast Asia was causing a “blood bath” in his industry. More than 30 U.S.-based solar companies were forced to close in the past five years alone, he said, and more companies would soon close unless the government supported them.

Suniva’s arguments helped the Trump administration impose tariffs on foreign-made solar panels in 2018, but it did nothing to stem the flow of jobs abroad in the industry. Suniva’s US factories remained closed, with little prospect of their reopening.

That is, till now. Last month, Suniva announced plans to reopen the Georgia plant, boosted by tariffs, protective regulations and, importantly, gorgeous new tax breaks for made-in-America solar manufacturing that President Biden signed into law. The climate law was created by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Solar companies have long been beneficiaries of government subsidies and trade protections, but in the United States, they have never been the object of so many simultaneous efforts to support the industry — and so much from the government to support them. Even the money has not been received.

The combination of billions of dollars in tax credits for new facilities and tough restrictions on foreign products is driving a wave of so-called restoration of solar jobs. Those efforts are succeeding where more modest approaches were not, although critics argue that the benefits come at a high cost to taxpayers and may not last long.

Since the climate law passed, companies have announced nearly $8 billion of new investments in solar factories across the United States, according to data from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Rhodium Group, a non-partisan research firm. This is more than three times the total investment announced from 2018 to mid-2022.

Suniva moved to Norcross, Ga. by spring. There are plans to reopen and expand a factory to make solar cells in the U.S. REC Silicon this month will restart a polysilicon plant in Moses Lake, Washington, which it closed in 2019. Maxion, a Singapore-based maker of solar cells and modules, will begin work on a $1 billion site in New Mexico next year.

In each of these cases, executives cited the incentives in the climate law as a motivating factor in their investment decisions.

“This is exactly what we had in mind in terms of what would be needed to move these types of manufacturing initiatives forward,” said Peter Ashenbrenner, Maxion’s chief strategy officer.

China has dominated this industry for more than a decade. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, a trade group, U.S. demand for solar energy has grown rapidly since 2010 — about 24 percent each year in that time. But much of that spending went on cheap foreign solar panels, often made by Chinese companies or with Chinese parts. That raised concerns about U.S. overdependence on China, which is restricting supplies of other key products and whose solar production is troubled by human rights concerns.

Solar manufacturing employment in the US peaked in 2016, with more than 38,000 employees. By 2020, nearly a fifth of those jobs were lost.

Factory solar jobs are starting to grow again.

E2, an environmental nonprofit, estimated that new investments announced in the first year of the climate law would create 35,000 temporary construction jobs and 12,000 permanent jobs across the solar industry in the coming years. Thousands of those permanent jobs are related to manufacturing, including an expected 2,000 jobs at Maxion’s planned plant in New Mexico.

Economists and officials said the surge was largely due to public subsidies that changed the economics of the solar industry in favor of domestic production.

Mr. Aschenbrenner said Maxion’s domestic solar manufacturing costs would be reduced by about 10 percent through a new manufacturing tax credit in the climate law that targets the production of both solar cells and solar modules. That’s enough to offset the higher wages and manufacturing costs of American factories, he said.

The law also includes credits for customers, such as homeowners and utilities, who install solar panels and begin generating electricity from them. If the customer buys panels sourced from the United States, as Maxion plans to, the value of that credit increases by 10 percent.

Mr. Aschenbrenner said those incentives could be enough to create an American industry that, within a few years, could be large and efficient enough to compete with China even without subsidies.

Others are more skeptical. Analysts at energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie estimate that about half of announced solar module capacity will not be completed by 2026, noting that few manufacturers announce long-term plans to assess feasibility and interest.

The recent embrace of subsidies and tariffs by politicians in both parties also troubles some economists, who say that although such programs may save or create jobs, they do so at very high costs.

A 2021 study of past industrial policy programs by the Peterson Institute of International Economics found that the Obama administration’s 2009 investment in the solar company Solyndra, which ultimately went bankrupt, cost taxpayers about $216,000 for each job created. This was more than four times the prevailing wage in the industry. Other programs were even more expensive.

“With some types of technology, you can subsidize and protect your way to putting up factories,” said Scott Lincicome, who studies trade policy at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank. “The question is always, at what cost?”

In addition to the cost to taxpayers, protections for American industry are making solar products more expensive in the United States than in other countries, Mr. Lincicome said. This slows down the adoption of solar technology, contrary to climate goals.

Trends in the global solar industry are often closely linked to government action. The industry began to boom a decade ago when Germany and Japan began offering subsidies for solar power.

In recent years, China outpaced foreign competitors through massive government investment, allowing it to build factories 10 times larger than American factories. According to the International Energy Agency, since 2011, China has invested more than $50 billion in the sector, eventually capturing more than 80 percent of the global share of every step in the manufacturing process.

Tariffs also shaped the development of industry. The United States imposed tariffs on Chinese solar products in 2012. The following year, China retaliated with tariffs of up to 57 percent on U.S. polysilicon, the raw material for solar panels.

Chuck Sutton, the company’s vice president of global sales and marketing, said it was the death knell for a factory that REC Silicone, a Norwegian maker of polysilicon, was operating in Washington state. Since few companies are still based outside China, REC Silicon has “basically no customers left,” he said.

REC Silicon worked with the Trump administration to get China to commit to buying more U.S. polysilicon as part of a 2019 trade deal. But China never implemented those purchases.

The change for REC Silicon came with new tax credits this year, Mr. Sutton said. The manufacturer entered into an agreement with Qcells to supply its polysilicon to Qcells’ planned US plants. Mr. Sutton said the deal allowed REC Silicon to reopen its Washington site.

To compete with China, the industry needs a “whole-of-government approach,” Suniva’s Mr. Card said, including both tariffs and tax credits for domestic manufacturing.

“They are not opposing forces,” he said. “They work together and make each other stronger.”

