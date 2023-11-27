As if 2023 isn’t challenging enough…

It’s almost the last month of the year, and that means we’re getting our annual batch of predictions from the “Nostradamus of the Balkans” – Baba Vanga.

For those of you who have never heard of her, Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova, better known as Baba Vanga, was born in 1911 and had alleged prophetic abilities.

Blind since childhood, the Bulgarian clairvoyant was apparently able to see into the future, “powers” she attributed to a tornado that had blinded her. These abilities first brought him to public attention in the midst of World War II, and individuals such as Bulgarian Tsar Boris III and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev reportedly personally consulted him.

She died in 1996 and has since become a cult figure among prophetic believers and, as you can imagine, conspiracy theorists.

Even though the mystic is no more, she made predictions for every year until 5079.

lucky us.

Apparently, many of his predictions have come true long after his death. For example, Baba Vanga is said to have predicted the death of Princess Diana, the sinking of the Russian submarine Kursk, and the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He even reportedly predicted his own death on 11 August 1996 at the age of 85.

Of course, many of the predictions he made cannot be verified, as they are based on second-hand accounts.

So take all this with a handful of salt.

Also, many of his predictions for 2023 did not come true. According to Sky History, Vanga claimed that this year a solar storm with devastating consequences will hit the Earth, and we will become vulnerable to nuclear biological weapons…

Still, there’s still more than a month left.

He has made seven predictions for the year 2024.

Put the leash on. A lot of them aren’t particularly comfortable.

1) The end of Putin?

Vanga has predicted an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin next year by a fellow countryman.

2) Terrorist and biological attacks

He warned of increasing terrorist attacks in Europe, as well as predicted that a ‘major country’ would conduct a biological weapons test or attack in 2024.

3) Huge economic crisis in 2024

This will obviously have an impact on the global economy next year, with rising debt levels and increasing geopolitical tensions being the major factors.

4) Weather problems

He predicts that there will be severe weather events and natural disasters next year.

5) More cyber attacks

According to the late seer, there will be an increase in cyber attacks. Advanced hackers will target critical infrastructure such as power grids and water treatment plants, posing a threat to national security.

6) Medical breakthroughs

It’s not all doom and gloom. Wanga reportedly said that in 2024 there will be new treatments for incurable diseases including Alzheimer’s and cancer.

7) Technological breakthrough

He also predicted that there would be a major breakthrough in quantum computing.

There we have it.

Which of the following do you think is likely to happen?

As you know, before her death, Vanga also predicted the solution of the world hunger crisis between 2025 and 2028, the return of communism by 2076, and the achievement of time travel by humanity in 2304.

So, we have those we are waiting for.

Oh, and the end of the world, according to them, is scheduled for 5079.

you’ve been warned.

Source