Great impact of 5G technology on employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in India

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani recently stressed the profound potential of 5G technology in creating new job opportunities and entrepreneurial opportunities for millions of Indians. During his keynote address at the India Mobile Congress 2023, Ambani highlighted the remarkable progress made by Reliance Jio in rolling out 5G infrastructure across the country.

Reliance Jio has successfully deployed more than 10 lakh 5G cells across all 22 circles in India. This unprecedented achievement includes deploying one cell every 10 seconds, underscoring the company’s commitment to pioneer 5G technology in the country. Ambani proudly announced that Reliance Jio alone has contributed 85 percent of the country’s 5G capacity, demonstrating its leadership in the sector. Additionally, Jio’s 5G internet speeds are among the fastest globally, further strengthening their technological capability.

Notably, Jio’s 5G rollout is facilitated by a completely indigenous 5G stack, which was conceptualized, developed and built entirely by Indian talent. This achievement demonstrates the power of local innovation and highlights India’s ability to compete on the global stage.

An important benefit of this technological advancement is increased access to high-speed Internet services. By combining its 5G infrastructure with offerings like JioFiber and JioAirFiber, Reliance Jio can now provide 5G connectivity to over 200 million previously unconnected homes and campuses across the country. Ambani proudly described this development as an important step towards making India the broadband capital of the world.

As the number of 5G users in India exceeds 125 million, the transformative potential of this technology has become increasingly apparent. Ambani strongly believes that 5G will open unprecedented employment opportunities and empower millions of Indians to become successful entrepreneurs. The advent of 5G is expected to revolutionize various sectors of the economy, such as healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and entertainment.

Question: How many 5G cells has Reliance Jio installed in India?

Answer: Reliance Jio has deployed more than 10 lakh (1 million) 5G cells across all 22 circles in India.

Question: What is the percentage contribution of Reliance Jio in the total 5G capacity in India?

Answer: Reliance Jio contributes 85 percent to the total 5G capacity in India.

Question: With which services has Reliance Jio strengthened its 5G infrastructure?

Answer: Reliance Jio has strengthened its 5G infrastructure with services like JioFiber and JioAirFiber, which are fixed-wireless broadband offerings.

Q: How many unconnected homes and premises can Jio provide 5G access?

Answer: Jio can provide 5G access to over 200 million unconnected homes and campuses in India.

Question: What is the importance of JioIndia?

Answer: JioIndia is an internet-enabled 4G smartphone launched by Reliance Jio, aimed at the 250 million people in India who are still using 2G-enabled feature phones.

Source:

– India Mobile Congress 2023

-Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani

