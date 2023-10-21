Great England footballer Sir Bobby Charlton dies at the age of 86

Tributes are being paid to the legend of the game perhaps best known as one of England’s 1966 FIFA World Cup-winning team.

Sir Bobby Charlton, the icon of English football who survived a plane crash that devastated the Manchester United team that would go on to become the heartbeat of his country’s 1966 World Cup-winning team, has died. Is. He was 86 years old.

A statement from Charlton’s family released by United said he died surrounded by his family on Saturday.

A talented midfielder with a ferocious shot, Charlton was the leading scorer for both United (249 goals) and England (49 goals) for more than 40 years until overtaken by Wayne Rooney.

United said, “Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not only in Manchester or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.”

“He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a great player of the game.

Alex Ferguson, who managed United from 1986–2013, said before Charlton’s death that he was “the greatest Manchester United player of all time – and that’s saying something.”

“Bobby Charlton has no equal in the history of the English game,” Ferguson said.

Charlton was also renowned for his humility, discipline and sporting prowess. He was never sent off in 758 matches for United from 1956–73 or in 106 international matches for England from 1958–70.

Charlton played with George Best and Dennis Law in the so-called “Trinity” that led United to the 1968 European Cup after surviving the 1958 Munich disaster that wiped out the famous “Busby Babes” team. He won three English league titles and one FA Cup at United.

Charlton’s England scoring record stood for 45 years until Rooney scored his 50th goal for the national team in September 2015. His three England goals came at the World Cup in 1966, during which Charlton played every minute for the team and stood out in particular. In the semi-finals he scored twice against Portugal to take England to their first major final.

England defeated West Germany 4–2 after extra time in the final.

After retiring in 1973, Charlton moved into coaching and set up a youth scheme which included among its participants David Beckham, a future United and England great.

Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1994, Charlton remains a mainstay at Old Trafford, appearing alongside Best and Law on a statue outside United’s stadium.

He was born on 11 October 1937 in Ashington, a coal-mining town in north-east England. His talent was evident from an early age.

After leaving school at the age of 15, Charlton’s playing career began away from home in Manchester, making his United debut against Charlton three years later in 1956.

Within two years, tragedy struck a close-knit group of United players, whose relationship had been formed as apprentices in harsh conditions. The team was still celebrating victory over Red Star Belgrade to book a place in the European Cup semi-finals when their plane caught fire on their third attempt to take off amid heavy snowfall after refueling in Germany.

Charlton miraculously emerged from the smoldering wreckage with only a slight head injury and picked his way through the debris to help survivors. Seeing manager Matt Busby writhing in pain on the smoke-shrouded runway, Charlton rushed to help the father-figure who had promoted him to the first team.

But eight members of the “Busby Babes” team full of bright prospects were among the 21 deaths. These included Duncan Edwards, considered one of England’s most talented players at the age of just 21.

Charlton wrote in 2007, “Sometimes it overwhelms me with terrible anger, regret and sadness – and guilt that I went away and got so much.”

Charlton Munich, motivated by an enduring obligation to preserve the memories of the dead, returned to action less than four weeks later and a hastily assembled team of survivors and stand-ins won that season’s FA Cup. Helped us reach the finals.

Busby rebuilt his team around Charlton, and added the English league titles of 1965 and 1967 to the championship won in 1957.

Charlton said, “There was always a great hope – a return to greatness of my beloved club.”

The biggest reward of his club career came in 1968 when United became the first English club to be crowned champions of Europe. Charlton scored twice in a 4–1 extra-time win over a Benfica team featuring Portugal great Eusebio.

But Charlton is probably best known for being part of the England team that won the World Cup. It is England’s only major title in men’s football.

In November 2020, it was announced that Charlton had been diagnosed with dementia, the same disease that had afflicted his brother – who died in 2020 aged 85 – and another World Cup winner, Nobby Styles.

United striker Marcus Rashford wrote of Charlton after hearing about the diagnosis, “This guy was everything I wanted to be from day one.” “Kind, professional, caring, talented.”

He is survived by his wife, Norma, whom he married in 1961, as well as two daughters.

