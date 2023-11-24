Grayscale's Bitcoin ETF conversion could lead to $2.7 billion exodus: JPMorgan

In a new analysis, JPMorgan has raised concerns about a potential outflow of funds following the potential conversion of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF. The banking giant estimates the conversion could prompt investors to withdraw at least $2.7 billion.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which was a significant force in the last bull market, has seen its discount to Bitcoin’s current market value shrink from -46% at the beginning of the year to -9.77% as of November 22, in mid-August 2021. Is the lowest level since. Notably, this reduction in discount is significant as it indicates that investors are expecting the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve the conversion of Grayscale into a spot Bitcoin ETF. However, JPMorgan has caution That this transformation may create some volatility in the market.

$2.7 billion exodus after Bitcoin ETF approval?

JPMorgan analysts including Nikolaos Panigertzoglou have examined flows into GBTC since the beginning of 2023, revealing a calculated strategy by traders to exploit discounts to profit on ETF conversions. The bank’s methodology considers cumulative signed dollar volume, which takes into account both the volume of shares traded and the direction of price movement.

Analysts believe this inflow, driven primarily by speculation over the conversion of GBTC into an ETF, will likely reverse as investors look to capitalize on the arbitrage opportunity presented by narrowing the discount to net asset value. The minimum expected outflow upon conversion to ETF is $2.7 billion.

However, this could increase if GBTC’s current fee structure, which stands at 200 basis points, is not significantly reduced after the conversion. The competitive landscape, as suggested by the 80 basis point fee for the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, requires such a cut for GBTC to maintain its market dominance.

The impact on the market can be profound. A full withdrawal of $2.7 billion could put significant downward pressure on Bitcoin prices. However, JPMorgan analysts believe the majority of this capital will be reallocated into other Bitcoin-related instruments, minimizing any significant market volatility.

They predict a restructuring of assets, moving from $23 billion in GBTC and $5 billion in other funds to $20 billion in trusts and $8 billion in other vehicles. Nevertheless, they warn that a portion of the funds could exit the Bitcoin sector entirely, which would pose a risk of a decline in Bitcoin prices.

Notably, JPMorgan analysts led by Panigirtzoglou predicted in early September that the SEC would be forced to approve a spot Bitcoin ETF after losing the case against Grayscale. Additionally, JPMorgan’s forecast rests on the assumption that the approval of a batch of ETFs will provoke more intense competition among Bitcoin investment products, resulting in fee structures more aligned with gold ETFs, typically by about 50 basis points.

As the market awaits the SEC’s decision, the primary concern remains: whether the anticipated GBTC outflows will find a new home within the Bitcoin sector or whether they will prompt a widespread withdrawal from BTC investments.

At press time, BTC traded at $37,560.

Featured image from Veri-Media, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com