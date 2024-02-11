Grayscale says upcoming Bitcoin halving is ‘really different’

As the Bitcoin community eagerly awaits the upcoming “Bitcoin Halving 2024” event taking place on April 17, digital asset management firm Grayscale has provided information regarding the event. Is different Basically from its predecessors.

It highlights a variety of factors, including the evolving regulatory landscape, challenges for miners, the impact of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and the additional fees offered by Bitcoin ordinals transactions.

Grayscale on Bitcoin Halving 2024

Grayscale said the 2024 Bitcoin halving will bring challenges for miners in the short term, but in the long term, the digital asset will benefit from “fundamental on-chain activity and positive market structure updates.”

It states:

“Facing lower block reward revenues and higher production costs, miners have prepared by raising funds through equity/debt issuance and selling reserves, in an effort to ease short-term financial stress.”

Impact of Spot Bitcoin ETF

Grayscale said the eleven spot Bitcoin ETFs approved by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in January will also have a positive impact on the digital asset sector.

The asset management firm said:

“Continued adoption of Bitcoin ETFs could absorb a great deal of the selling pressure, potentially reshaping the market structure of Bitcoin by providing a new, stable demand source, which is positive for the price “

Grayscale claims that “Bitcoin is not only alive; It is evolving,” while adding it “Bitcoin’s market structure is evolving” With spot ETF approval from companies like BlackRock and Fidelity.

This also noted That ETF “Get access to Bitcoin exposure to a large network of investors, financial advisors and capital markets allocators,” Which could further drive the adoption rate among institutional investors. As recently reported, the BlackRock Spot Bitcoin ETF is currently among the top 0.2% of all exchange-traded products (ETPs) issued in the United States through early 2024. The success of BlackRock and Fidelity’s offering remains unparalleled in the sector.

Bitcoin ordinals are generating income for miners

Grayscale said the additional fees collected by miners by confirming Bitcoin ordinals transactions will also have a positive impact on the fundamentals of the digital asset, adding:

“With transaction fees from ordinals already accounting for approximately 20% of total miner revenue, this emerging trend of ordinal activity presents a new path toward maintaining network security through increased transaction fees.”

Daily and Cumulative Inscription Fee (USD) – Source

In particular, Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashzer recently criticized Ordinals for causing excessive network congestion. He said Ordinals is “exploiting a vulnerability” in the Bitcoin Taproot update.

“Driven by increased onchain activity, driven by significant market structure momentum, and underpinned by its inherent scarcity, Bitcoin has shown its resilience,” Grayscale concludes.

While Grayscale presents a positive outlook, US financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald has warned of short-term profitability challenges for nine of the 11 largest publicly traded Bitcoin miners during the 2024 halving. The firm’s report predicts that only Singapore-based miners Bitdirt and United States-based CleanSpark will be profitable, while the others will post losses.

Meanwhile, bankrupt digital asset mining company Core Scientific has reported its exit from bankruptcy as Bitcoin is currently trading at $47,000. The company’s shares were also relisted on Nasdaq.

Grayscale’s analysis highlights the multifaceted scenario surrounding the 2024 Bitcoin halving, leading the community to wonder about the potential market surprise of this event.

Source: bitcoinnews.com