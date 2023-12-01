Grayscale report shows Bitcoin ownership is more diverse than expected

A recent report from Grayscale Investments revealed unexpected diversity in Bitcoin (BTC) ownership, with 74% of addresses holding less than 0.01 Bitcoin, equivalent to about $380.

Grayscale’s research dispels the false public perception that Bitcoin is primarily owned by a few individuals, revealing that approximately 40% of the BTC supply is concentrated among institutions such as exchanges, miners, governments, public companies, and long-term holders. .

widespread ownership of bitcoin

As of November 6, 2023, 74% of Bitcoin addresses hold less than 0.01 BTC, equivalent to approximately $380 at the time of writing.

The statistics highlight the accessible nature of Bitcoin, unlike traditional high-risk, high-return assets like private equity and venture capital, which are often restricted to accredited investors. Bitcoin, unlike these traditional assets, is available to a global audience with Internet access.

Analysis of the top BTC wallet addresses shows that the largest holders are not individual investors but institutions such as crypto exchanges and government entities.

The report shows that about 40% of the total supply of Bitcoin is held by identifiable groups and public companies like Tesla and MicroStrategy, mining firms, ETFs and inactive addresses.

The concept of “sticky supply”

Another finding from the report is the concept of “sticky supply,” which refers to Bitcoins held for long-term purposes and less likely to be sold in the short term. This includes 14% of the supply that has not been touched in over a decade, possibly owned by Bitcoin’s mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, or simply lost BTC.

Regarding supply dynamics, specific segments such as miners and exchanges, which account for 20% of the total Bitcoin supply, exhibit price volatility. The characteristic suggests that these groups are less likely to sell their stakes in response to price fluctuations, contributing to Bitcoin’s limited liquid supply.

The sticky supply aspect is relevant in the context of upcoming events, such as the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US. Spot ETF approval could further strengthen Bitcoin’s already constrained supply, thereby increasing demand-related price dynamics of the asset.

The research concludes that the diverse and distributed nature of BTC ownership and the growing presence of institutional investors signal a significant shift in the cryptocurrency landscape.

As we approach important milestones such as the 2024 Bitcoin halving and potential regulatory changes, BTC ownership and supply dynamics could play a significant role in shaping its market behavior.

