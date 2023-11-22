Grayscale meets with SEC to discuss spot Bitcoin ETF bid

The SEC recently met with Grayscale Investments to discuss its bid to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a spot Bitcoin ETF.

According to a memo published by the SEC, the meeting took place between Grayscale principals, including CEO Michael Sonnenshein and CFO Ed McGee, and officials from the SEC’s Trading and Markets Division. It relates to “NYSE Arca, Inc.’s Proposed Rule Changes for the Listing and Trading of Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) under NYSE Arca Rule 8.201-E.”

In October 2023, the US Court of Appeals issued an order for the SEC to review Grayscale’s spot Bitcoin ETF application after the digital asset manager sued the regulator over its refusal to allow it to convert GBTC into a Bitcoin ETF. The firm argued that the SEC’s decision was “arbitrary and capricious” in light of the approval of similarly structured Bitcoin futures ETF products – an assessment with which the court’s judges unanimously agreed in August.

At the time, the court said that the SEC lacked a coherent explanation for its refusal to approve the conversion. “The Commission failed to adequately explain why it approved the listing of two Bitcoin futures ETPs, but not Grayscale’s proposed Bitcoin ETP,” the court opinion said. “In the absence of a coherent explanation, this is contrary to the regulatory treatment of similar products.”

Grayscale submitted an S-3 filing with the SEC in October 2023, writing in a blog post that it was eligible to use the shorter filing instead of the Form S-1 because “its shares are registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.” Have been done.” January 2020 and it meets the other requirements of the Form.” The asset manager also noted that this is NYSE Arca’s 19b-4 application, an exemption or other form of Regulation M relief, and the S-3 Form declared effective by the SEC. “Ready to operate as an ETF” upon receipt of regulatory approvals, including.

Grayscale intends to list GBTC on the NYSE Arca under the symbol GBTC, with the Bank of New York Mellon acting as the transfer agent for the shares in the trust.

bitcoin etf race

To date, the SEC has rejected all applications for a spot Bitcoin ETF, although the race intensified earlier this year when BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, filed an application for a Bitcoin ETF. Earlier this month, the eight-day window in which the regulator could approve all pending spot ETF applications ended, with the SEC preparing to reconsider them in the new year.

Analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence and JPMorgan have estimated that the SEC will approve a spot Bitcoin ETF by early January.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Source: decrypt.co