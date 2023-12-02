Grayscale explains how supply dynamics could drive Bitcoin price in 2024 bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin and its price prospects in 2024 have been one of the primary topics of discussion in the cryptocurrency sector over the past few months. Grayscale is one of the latest entities to discuss the major cryptocurrency and speculate on its valuation in the rapidly approaching new year.

The crypto asset manager has offered a unique insight into how Bitcoin supply dynamics can positively impact the digital currency’s price.

Here’s how fundamentals could affect Bitcoin’s price – Grayscale

In a research report published on December 1, Grayscale said that Bitcoin’s supply dynamics could lead to less liquid supply in 2024. And the asset management firm believes that this type of dynamics could lead to an increase in the valuations of major cryptocurrencies next year.

Bitcoin supply remains relatively “tight” ahead of potential investor flows into spot ETF products in the US, Grayscale said in a report on Friday. To support this stance, the asset manager cited Glassnode data, which shows that The share of BTC’s supply held by short-term speculators has reached an all-time low.

Furthermore, Grayscale noted that a significant portion of BTC is held by entities that may not be willing to sell in an appreciating market. Additionally, there will be a limit to the growth of new token supply, with the next Bitcoin halving scheduled for 2024.

Grayscale concluded:

In our view, this combination of inelastic Bitcoin supply and potential new investor inflows should be positive for valuation.

At the time of writing, BTC is valued at $38,785, representing a 1.6% price increase over the past 24 hours. Although the leading cryptocurrency struggled earlier this week, it has shown some positive momentum over the past few days, with $39,000 looking almost inevitable at this point.

Risks to positive BTC valuation in 2024?

Grayscale noted that there are scenarios that could pose a risk to the positive outlook for Bitcoin in 2024. According to the asset management firm, these threats “could stall the crypto recovery at least in the near term.”

One of these highlighted risks is a “hard landing” (recession) for the United States economy, which could ultimately result in a Fed rate increase or a resumption of Fed rate cuts than expected.

According to Grayscale, another circumstance that could jeopardize Bitcoin’s chances of a positive valuation in 2024 is a further delay in the regulatory approval of spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US.

It is notable that the asset manager is one of several companies currently seeking Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval to launch a spot Bitcoin fund in the United States.

BTC price hovers around $39,000 on daily time frame Source: BTCUSDT chart on TradingView

Featured image from Business Wire, chart from TradingView

Source: bitcoinist.com