Grayscale CEO hits back at Jamie Dimon’s desire to ‘shut down’ crypto

At a time when Bitcoin (BTC) has surged, comfortably surpassing the $40,000 mark, JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon has continued his long-term opposition to the digital asset, suggesting that That the United States lawmakers should ban cryptocurrencies altogether.

In this regard, Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, said during an interview. yahoo finance On November 7, Dimon hit back by saying that Bitcoin is considered a technology investment or risk asset, while confirming that the cryptocurrency is here to stay.

He emphasized that traditional financial institutions must adapt to the changing landscape and incorporate new technologies such as cryptocurrencies.

“I think every executive, especially in the financial services sector, is going to have their own opinion on new technologies and whether it’s crypto or Bitcoin specifically. But if you take a big step back, there is no question that this asset class is here to stay, investor interest in this asset class is only growing,” Sonnenshein said.

Dimon calls for banning cryptocurrencies

During a Senate appearance, Dimon strongly criticized Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, advocating for a ban on these digital assets. The banking executive expressed fears about Bitcoin’s anonymity and its susceptibility to criminal activities.

“I have always been deeply opposed to crypto, Bitcoin etc. <…> Its only real use is for criminals, drug smugglers, money laundering, tax avoidance.<..> If I were the government, I would shut it down,” Dimon said.

Indeed, Sonnenshein acknowledged the concerns but remained firm in his belief that the cryptocurrency market is here to stay, stressing the importance of financial institutions considering the needs of investors.

Bitcoin aims to reclaim $44,000

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is currently targeting the $44,000 mark, having traded in a consolidation phase throughout the year. The Bitcoin rally is partly driven by speculation surrounding the approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

Grayscale Investments is one of the entities awaiting a response from the SEC. Sonnenshein expressed optimism that the product will receive regulatory approval, highlighting that the increased understanding of cryptocurrencies among regulators could pave the way for a Bitcoin ETF to gain approval.

At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $43,677 with a daily loss of about 0.20%. Notably, the leading cryptocurrency touched the $44,000 mark for the first time since April 2022.

Source: finbold.com