Grayscale CEO Highlights Potential $30 Trillion in Advised Assets Unlocked After Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval, Another Crypto Analyst Says BTC Price Will Skyrocket

Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments In his recent CNBC appearance he expressed his opinion about the potential impact of a spot bitcoin ETF on the crypto market.

What happened: Sonnenshein highlighted that a spot Bitcoin ETF could “unlock” approximately “$30 trillion worth of advised assets.” He said ETF approval would be the best way to tap the vast resources that exist within advised assets in the US

Sonnenshein said, “We are really thinking about the advised market here in the U.S., which is approximately $30 trillion worth of advised assets today. We expect the approval of the spot Bitcoin ETF, the up-scaling of GBTC, The listing will allow for that opportunity and for those investors to participate in it as well.”

grayscale moves Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC and Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETH among other crypto-focused securities.

Institutional adoption, recognition of Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class and opening doors for financial advisors and institutional investors for smooth participation in the crypto market are some of the benefits Sonenshein highlights following the spot ETF approval. .

In a Bloomberg TV interview yesterday, Sonnenshein said the US SEC should greenlight multiple spot Bitcoin ETFs simultaneously. “I think the SEC should and wants to create a level playing field,” he said.

How does it matter: Crypto analyst, MDBitcoin, took to his X account following Sonnenshein’s comments and said, “Imagine only a 5%-10% conversion rate for that money.”

Meanwhile, another X user The Bitcoin Therapist Said “This will send the price skyrocketing,” as $30 trillion of capital is unlocked to buy spot Bitcoin ETFs. FOMO will go crazy. Then came the recession in April and the FED’s tilt to infinity with QE before the election cycle.

MDBitcoin also expressed its opinion Today, “Bitcoin spot ETFs are set to completely revolutionize the BTC ecosystem. If Fidelity, BlackRock, and ten other ETF issuers all agree that BTC is an asset class, do you think its market size should be potentially 10 to 100 times larger than it is currently?

Price Action: Over the last 24 hours of trading, Bitcoin prices rose by 1.3% and trading volumes increased by 11.05%. While the weekly gain softened to 2.7%, the trailing 30-day gain is 14.5%.

