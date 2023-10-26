Grayscale Bitcoin Trust overtakes Nvidia with 220% gain this year

Contrarian investors who bought shares in Grayscale Investments’ Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) in early January, when it was a time of gloom and doom in crypto and crypto-adjacent markets, have been well rewarded.

GBTC shares have risen 220% this year to $26.79, according to charting platform TradingView. Meanwhile, the best-performing S&P 500 stock Nvidia Corp (NVDA) has surged 198%, leading the index up 9%. Bitcoin (BTC) has doubled this year to $35,000 while traditional fixed income instruments like government bonds have crashed.

Grayscale and CoinDesk are part of the Digital Currency Group.

GBTC’s outperformance comes amid expectations that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will greenlight the transformation of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an open-ended exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in Bitcoin.

Optimism has narrowed the discount in GBTC shares relative to the trust’s net-asset value (NAV) to 13% this year from 46%, with traders buying GBTC shares, as well as selling bitcoin in the spot/futures market. Risk is avoided. , As soon as the conversion is approved, the market maker will return the price to NAV.

“GBTC is the gift that keeps on giving, “Congratulations to those (many on this list) who narrowed the spread while playing against the future,” Ilan Solot, co-head of digital assets at Marex Solutions, said in an email last week.

A two-legged strategy aimed at profiting from shorting GBTC discounts has limited Bitcoin’s gains earlier this year.

With discounts increasingly narrowing amid increasing chances of the SEC approving the conversion to an ETF, traders may unwind strategies including short BTC futures legs, adding to the bullish pressure around the cryptocurrency.

“As the likelihood of GBTC ETF conversion approval increases, investors know that market makers will bring the price back to NAV as soon as trading resumes. As soon as this investment instrument normalizes the NAV price for investors, it will “There seems to be short BTC pressure,” Alexander S. Bloom, managing partner at Two Prime Digital Assets, told CoinDesk. “There will be short pressure and support on the BTC spot price.”

Bitcoin has surged 28% in less than two weeks, hitting a 17-month high above $35,000 largely due to spot-ETF rumors, including BlackRock’s spot bitcoin ETF ticker on the website of clearinghouse DTCC. , including the alleged listing of IBTC.

The SEC is expected to approve several spot-based ETFs early next year. While the consensus is that Bitcoin will reach $50,000 and above following the approval of the ETF, financialization could also bring additional selling pressure to the market.

“The ETF will also allow more institutional participants to short this instrument. It is unclear what impact this will have on the market,” Blum said.

