Gray moral grounds for lying on expense travel report

I’m in an ethical dilemma about a story circulating this week about a Citibank analyst who was fired because he had a two-sandwich lunch with his partner without permission. Was caught charging the company for… and later lying about it.

The analyst, Szabolcs Fekete, was initially fired for gross misconduct after claiming that he had eaten two sandwiches, two coffees and two pasta dishes during a business trip to Amsterdam. No, he was not pelted with stones. He later admitted that his partner had shared some of the food.

Fekete, who ironically specialized in financial crime, later sued for unfair dismissal, given that the claims were well below the bank’s €100 ($106) per day travel expense limit.

But a judge ruled in favor of the bank. “I find that this matter is not about the amount of money involved. This case is about the conduct of the claimant in the filing of the expenses claim and thereafter,” the judge said.

There may be more to this story than meets the eye, but regardless I feel something for the guy. Haven’t we all been tempted to “cheat” on our expense reports?

It doesn’t seem that difficult to do this. Not all documents are being reviewed by today’s understaffed and overworked accounting departments. And besides, we don’t get paid enough for the hard effort we put in on behalf of our employers, right? So incurring some minor extra expenses – even if they’re not exactly kosher – isn’t going to make or break the bank, especially a giant bank like Citibank.

As an accountant, I’ve been on both sides of the equation – reviewing and submitting expenses – and I have to admit that there’s definitely a gray line.

Of course, there are also people who are outright frauds. I’ve seen employees doctor airline receipts, “lose” documentation for meals, and submit expense claims that are clearly in violation of even the most redundant company policy. In one case an employee tried to sneak in money to reimburse him for new shoes because he lost one of the shoes while on a business trip, a request that was sternly denied and then reported to my department. It was mocked for years.

But aren’t there some receipts that can be disputed? Can I get reimbursed for those three – yes three – old fashioned things I ate at that group dinner in Vegas? What if I rent a BMW instead of a Honda? Can I claim WiFi in the hotel if I’m just streaming movies? Am I guilty of doing this or are reimbursable travel expenses a benefit of the job?

Most employers I know create their own policies to comply with IRS rules on the deductible on travel, entertainment and meal expenses. But unfortunately it’s becoming a difficult path to follow because the IRS’s rules are so complex that the agency found it necessary to publish a 56-page memo in 2020 in an effort to clarify them. Not surprisingly, they muddied the water further. Even my smartest accounting colleagues admit that their heads start spinning by page 16.

Silicon Valley has attempted to solve this problem with expense management software solutions – such as Expensify, Concur and ExpensePoint – that reportedly allow the document to be scanned, texted, emailed, coded and then processed for approval. Makes it easy to send to people (or robots). , But while fast, it is a flawed process and still no match for the expert road warrior. Did she really leave a $50 tip for housekeeping? Was charging $4.25 for Starbucks in the middle of the day any different than the coffee she usually gets when she’s not at a conference? There are people who are experienced in increasing travel expenses and rest assured, they will always find a way around the world’s most advanced AI algorithms and most powerful supercomputers.

To me, fraud in travel expenses tells a lot about a person. In this case, resorting to lying until he is caught appears to be a big mistake. Maybe you think that overcharging your employer is not only petty, but also unethical, fraudulent and dishonest and that the person deserves punishment? Or maybe the bank, with all its billions, could afford to give one’s partner a sandwich – especially if it’s under the daily limit?

Ultimately, dishonesty is dishonesty and business is based on trust. So yes, even though it took some thinking, I probably would have thrown that out too. Of course, if he had taken me out for lunch, it would have been a different story.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com