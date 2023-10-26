Gratomic retains SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Toronto, ON/AccessWire/October 26, 2023/ Gratomic Inc. (“Gratomic”, “Grat,” Or “The Company”) (TSXV:GRAT) (OTCQX:CBULF) (FSE:CB82) wishes to announce that it has appointed SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (“SPA”) of London UK to act as nominated advisor and broker in connection with the proposed admission of the Company’s securities on the London Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”). ) has been retained. Stock Exchange (“LSE”). The admission process generally takes 3 to 4 months and the company will need to obtain a report from a competent person relating to the assets of the company. SPA as the Company’s Nominated Adviser to the LSE to assess the Company’s suitability for AIM and to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities in relation to both its entry and ongoing obligations under the AIM Rules for the Company Is responsible for. , A company’s admission to AIM is subject, inter alia, to it meeting the eligibility requirements set out in the AIM Rules for Companies. The Company has identified the competent person to prepare the Competent Person Report and is in a position to set a time frame for this process.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil and Canada. The company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to gain a strong position in the EV battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aucum project and further exploration at the Company’s Capim Grosso property, Gratomic differentiates itself by finding unique high-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the company will continue to explore graphite opportunities that demonstrate growth potential. The company ranked third among the top 10 performing mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50™.

Large quantities of high quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its feasibility as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these trials and will provide results as they become available.

The company has entered into a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD coating, this collaboration with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic’s strategies for the value-added steps of graphite production for anode applications, namely micronization, spheroidization and coating, making Gratomic graphite Makes it a preferred choice for use in lithium. -Ion batteries.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at [email protected] or (416) 561-4095

forward-looking statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and beliefs. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by the Company and information currently available. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from expected results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and the statements made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

