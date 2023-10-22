Graphite export curbs: China’s tech war with America intensifies – Times of India

China has revealed it wants to control its graphite exports which is used to make batteries in electric cars, CNN reports.

According to CNN, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs cited on Friday that the decision was taken solely on the basis of national security.

The announcement comes just days after the United States imposed additional limits on the types of semiconductors that American companies can sell to Chinese companies. “At the moment both China and Western countries are engaged in a tit-for-tat, which highlights how protectionist measures often spread. Newton’s third law that every action causes a reaction applies here too,” CNN quoted Stefan Legge, head of tax and trade policy research at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland, as saying.

“At the same time, both sides of the dispute realize how costly it is if geopolitics trumps economics,” he said.

The Institute for Energy Research reports that carmakers are making efforts to ensure a steady supply of graphite from sources outside China.

As highlighted by the International Energy Agency, global sales of electric vehicles, including fully electric cars and hybrid models, are increasing.

In the past year, sales exceeded 10 million units, representing a 55% increase from 2021. It is estimated that this figure will reach approximately 14 million vehicles this year.

The market for graphite used in batteries has expanded 250% worldwide since 2018, according to data from the US Geological Survey. China last year took the top spot as the world’s leading graphite producer, accounting for about 65% of global output.

Additionally, China has a significant influence on the global supply chain of critical minerals needed for the production of EV batteries. According to the US Department of Energy, it is responsible for refining 60% of the world’s lithium and 80% of cobalt.

Source: m.timesofindia.com