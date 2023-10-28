Graphio launch could boost Aptos surge; APT increased by more than 29%

The second week of October 2023 saw an unprecedented surge in demand for the Aptos native cryptocurrency. The increase in trading volume led to an increase in the total value locked.

The remarkable surge helped Aptos record its highest ever TVL of $94.08 million on October 28 (at the time of writing).

The sudden increase of TVL is an important metric for DeFi platforms, reflecting the overall value of cryptocurrencies, tokens or assets locked inside the smart contracts of the Aptos ecosystem.

Investors’ positivity towards the Aptos native token exemplifies their confidence and interest in ecosystem utility, potentially indicating an expanded user base or advanced usage scenarios within the Aptos ecosystem.

Recently, AptosOne introduced Graphio, a platform for performing arts based on NFTs. With notable features including the ability to create your own Graphio wallet and eliminate gas prices for social network logins, this application makes it easy to create NFT art.

Aptos Token Price Analysis

At press time, the Aptos token was trading at $6.72 with a weekly increase of 29.22% and an intraday increase of 4.40%. The trading volume of APT token increased by more than 2% in a week while the market capitalization increased by 4.76%.

In the 52-week time frame, APT Token’s highest traded price was $20.39 and its lowest traded price was $3.09. MACD and signal lines are above the zero line and the histogram is showing significant buyer accumulation in the area above the zero line.

The RSI line has entered the bullish zone and is running parallel to the range line and further upside is expected in the APT trading price. At the time of writing, Aptos token was trading above the 20, 50 and 100 day EMA as well as it was below the 200 day EMA.

October 20, 2023 has played a significant role in promoting the sudden increase in APT token trading price. This growth may be attributed to the uniqueness of Aptos’ proof-of-stake blockchain which leverages cutting-edge smart contract programming language to enable faster and more affordable transactions on its network.

Aptos ecosystem is continuously working for the betterment of the features and services offered to the users. Apart from APT token, some others also showed bullish momentum on the weekly time frame, including cryptocurrency leaders Bitcoin, Solana, Dogecoin, Ethereum, GALA, and XRP.

