Graphic-Strong November foreign inflows into Asian equities indicate positive outlook for 2024

Dec 7 (Reuters) – Asian equities attracted substantial foreign investment in November, signaling prospects for continued inflows next year, boosted by a slide in U.S. Treasury yields and rising optimism over a possible Federal Reserve rate cut.

Foreign investors bought a net $11.16 billion worth of stocks last month, the most since May, according to data from stock exchanges in Taiwan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

The inflows were boosted by weaker-than-expected US October inflation data and dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials, which led to sharp declines in both US Treasury yields and the dollar last month.

The yield on 10-year notes fell 52.5 basis points in November, the sharpest monthly decline since August 2011, while the dollar index lost nearly 3%, its biggest monthly decline in a year. .

“Subject to lower USD interest rates and/or a weaker USD, foreign investors may have greater exposure to EM assets,” said Jason Lui, head of APAC equity derivatives strategy at BNP Paribas.

So far this year, Asian equities have gained a net $14.03 billion, a significant change from net sales of about $57.52 billion in 2022.

Last month, Taiwanese stocks attracted $7.58 billion of foreign inflows, the most since at least 2008. South Korean stocks attracted $3.26 billion, while Indian equities received net inflows of $1.08 billion.

“Recently strong inflows into Korea and Taiwan may be related to global enthusiasm over AI and semiconductor demand,” he said.

Foreign investment in Philippine stocks saw a slight decline of $19 million after a three-month withdrawal. However, Thai and Vietnamese stocks saw outflows of $598 million and $146 million respectively, with foreigners remaining net sellers from February and April.

Amid concerns of a global economic slowdown due to higher interest rates and inflation, analysts predict Asia could show resilience and outperform other regions in the year ahead.

Sonal Verma, chief economist at Nomura, said, “Despite the weak global backdrop, we believe most Asian economies will grow in 2024 amid semiconductor-led export tailwinds, stable domestic demand and strong fundamentals in the US and European Will perform better than Vikas.” Comment.

“In the medium term, Asia’s strong fundamentals and growth prospects mean the region is well placed to attract large capital inflows.”

