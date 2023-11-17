Nov 17 (Reuters) – Foreign investors continued to retreat from Asian bonds for the third consecutive month in October as US Treasury yields rose and geopolitical tensions increased in the Middle East.

Foreigners sold a total of $761 million of bonds from Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, India and Thailand, according to data from regional regulatory authorities and bond market associations. The outflows follow net sales of about $3.58 billion last month.

Indonesian bonds bore the brunt, with foreign net sales reaching $800 million, although disposals were down 47% from the $1.5 billion seen a month earlier.

Malaysian and South Korean bonds also faced selling, with investors pulling out $538 million and $515 million, respectively.

In contrast, Indian bonds reversed the trend and attracted about $767 million from foreign investors, the seventh consecutive month of net inflows. Thai bonds also experienced a resurgence, receiving net cross-border inflows of $325 million after two months of consecutive outflows.

“The main driver was higher US bond yields, which were at risk of breaking above 5%, coupled with a brief period of geopolitical risk aversion due to the Israel-Hamas war,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

However, U.S. Treasury yields have retreated this month, and fell near a two-month low on Thursday after weekly jobless claims rose more than expected, boosting expectations that the Federal Reserve will step up efforts to slow inflation. Will not feel pressure to increase interest rates again.

“If US Treasury yields remain limited, the US 10y will face difficulty sustaining a move above 5%,” Mitul Kotecha, an EM strategist at Barclays, said in a note. “Will provide much needed relief.”

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

