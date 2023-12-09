GrantShare update: Jang proposal moves forward, new dApp gets a boost

Between July and November, GrantShare has seen a flurry of activity with proposals for many aspects of blockchain development and community engagement within the Neo ecosystem. This period has been marked by innovative projects aimed at enhancing the functionality of the Neo blockchain, including cross-chain solutions, new language support for developers, and game integration. Proposals range from initial discussion stages to executed initiatives.

Here is an overview of the key proposals and their progress during this period.

the fight got tough

Status: Executed

Following a successful voting round, 1,385 NEO funding was released in late July for contract auditing. The team released a vending machine-style token distribution smart contract and ran its first B token distribution campaign in preparation for its mainnet launch.

Iquito Bridge

Status: discussion

The Iquito team requested 1,000 NEO for the Neo N3 integration of its cross-chain messaging solution. Using their experience building backend infrastructure for DEXs and traditional finance institutions on the Algorand network, the team has created a cross-chain bridge with a focus on non-EVM networks. The funds requested are for network integration and testnet deployment.

world of elements

Status: Executed

FrankCoin and the lead developer of the RTS game World of Elements submitted a proposal to accelerate development and outreach efforts while adding Neo functionality. 552 NEO were requested, this money was to be used to pay an additional developer, work on Neo integration, purchase game assets, and cover some other business expenses.

The proposal was seconded by the Neo SPCC after agreement to add NeoFS as a delivery method and passed with almost unanimous approval. A follow-up was shared by the author after the funds were released, demonstrating early Neo functionality accessible from within the game.

token auction house

Status: discussion

TokenAuctionHouse offered a 5,000 NEO grant to build the NEO side of the cross-chain NFT auction house. The platform will also be equipped with community-focused features, such as forums and engagement analytics. GrantShare members showed skepticism in funding the proposal due to the presence of many established NFT platforms in the ecosystem.

neohub

Status: discussion

A proposal for NeoHub, which requested 3,300 NEOs to create a comprehensive Neo development hub, was submitted to GrantShare. The proposed hub aims to be a home to reusable smart contract modules and templates to assist Neo developers. GrantShare members expressed objection, suggesting that existing platforms could host the content without the need for a separate hub. A revised proposal focused on creating reusable code snippets and contract templates was suggested.

Copy-Trading Platform

Status: discussion

The SmartWhales team proposed a copy-trading platform for the Neo N3. For 3,700 NEO, the author plans to give away an MVP, contract audit, and affiliate system. Some interest was generated, although the proponent did not respond to the comments and the discussion stalled.

quiddly

Status: discussion

Quidly requested 350 NEOs to develop a Slack, Discord, and Web-compatible application that would make it easier for users and organizations to tap into Web3 with less friction. The funding will integrate Neo into Quidly’s “micro on-ramp” and bring support for the NEO token into the application. Following discussion, a GrantShare member offered to support the proposal once it was placed on-chain, but had not done so at the time of press.

full rust infrastructure

Status: Finished

A proposal to fund the development of Neo developer tooling in the Rust language was opened by a core contributor. The original proposal called for 4,064 NEOs to produce a Rust implementation of NeoVM and an SDK with an extended featureset including DID resolution, tools for ZK rollups, secure enclave usage, and contract automation.

Although there was an emphasis on on-chain, discussion participants raised concerns over critical scope. The proposal was allowed to lapse, with a recommendation to make a new, more focused submission.

rust sdk

Status: Executed

A request for 2,219 NEO was submitted for the development of Rust tooling as a replacement for the previous Rust Infrastructure proposal. The new proposal focuses entirely on the SDK, based on which other features and tools can later be built. The revised approach received support and was quickly endorsed and implemented.

Decentralized Electronic Health Records

Status: discussion

The Bella Supernova team requested 5,000 NEOs to integrate their prototype decentralized health records solution with Neo. Currently implemented on Filecoin, the funding will see NeoFS used to store encrypted records, with access rights stored in contracts deployed on the network. GrantShare’s contributors expressed skepticism about the project’s ability to enter a highly controlled and regulated industry.

Neo Medical Diagnostics in Ghetto

Status: discussion

1,500 NEOs were requested to sponsor a 5-day free medical check-up program in Ifurun, Nigeria. The fund will cover all event costs, including medical equipment, as well as the development of an NFT smart contract for use as a ticketing solution. The proposal failed to attract the attention of the participants.

$ND Project

Status: discussion

The author of the closed Neo Dashboard platform opened a proposal to develop and deploy a pair of utility smart contracts. The first contract, called Launchpad, will allow users to stake bNEO in exchange for NEP-17 tokens in addition to GAS. The second contract was proposed as an AMM pool where BNEO would be deposited with the target token, and the GAS generated by the pool would be sold back to BNEO and re-deposited into the pool.

The proposed mechanism is intended to serve as an alternative to ICOs for token distributions and as a method of adding value to low market cap assets, with the $ND token offered as an example. GrantShare members expressed interest in the concepts, but requested that the work be divided into two separate milestones.

Nightly Wallet and Connect Infrastructure

Status: discussion

The developers of Nightly Wallet opened an offer for 4,000 NEO, seeking to add Neo to the list of supported blockchains. Along with wallet integration, the funding will also be used to pioneer a new wallet adapter standard and custom wallet connection method in the ecosystem as an alternative to Wallet Connect and DAPI.

neocast

Status: discussion

Following their win at the Neo APAC Hackathon, the Neocast team has opened a funding request to move their infrastructure into production. Requesting funding from 883 NEO for two months of development time, the team aims to provide a decentralized notification protocol, allowing wallets and other applications to receive customizable events from contract invitations or other on-chain operations. Is available.

Internal (add member multi-signature as treasury funder)

Status: Executed

This proposal introduced a new address (a multisig composed of all GrantShare voting members) as the treasury funder. This provides an address to be used in cases of reimbursement from grant recipients.

