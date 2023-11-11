Grants allow startups to grow Arkansas Democrat Gazette

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville’s Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program will expand statewide courtesy of a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

GORP, which has its largest group of startups with this fall’s cohort to date, supports startups with workshop training, team mentoring and dedicated product/service development, according to Brandon Howard, communications and social media specialist in the university’s office of supports to help them scale globally. of entrepreneurship and innovation. It also offers up to $15,000 in “non-dilutive seed funding” per company, which does not require the owner to give up equity.

With a Build to Scale grant from the Economic Development Agency announced Thursday, the GORP expansion will focus on rural and disadvantaged areas by leveraging its external assets to spur economic development, Howard said. Queen Wilhelmina State Park (Mena), Petit Jean State Park (Morrilton), Pinnacle Mountain State Park (Rowland) and Delta Heritage Trail State Park (West Helena) – all recently designated as economic “Opportunity Zones” Is – will be the goal of GORP expansion.

These four areas were identified in consultation with the Natural State Advisory Council, convened by Brian Sanders, husband of Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who serves on the council that evaluated which areas “need local leadership and outdoor recreation.” “We have the right combination of assets” to support the outdoor recreation economy of small and scalable businesses,” said Sarah Goforth, executive director of the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

“We will launch regional programs” in the first quarter of 2024 and “conduct them in a sequential manner, in partnership with higher education institutions and locally operated non-profits.”

The economic development agency announced 60 grants totaling $53 million Thursday for programs that support technology entrepreneurs, foster innovation and spur economic growth, according to the EDA. This is the 10th group of this program.

According to the Economic Development Agency, the federal share of the grant for GORP is $1.2 million, including a local match of $1.3 million. In addition to bringing expert business development workshops, industry events and experienced mentors to entrepreneurs across the state, GORP statewide expansion will collaborate with partners at UA-Fayetteville School of Law to assist founders with operating agreements and other business and entrepreneurial law. Session can be included. Formation Document.

When GORP launched in Northwest Arkansas, “we were building on a strong programmatic foundation.” The Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation has worked over the years with a mentor network, internship program, curriculum, and relationships among other strengths, But “we don’t,” Goforth said, “other communities have those properties, so the new programs are more basic in nature.”

“Entrepreneurs coming to those programs will receive the most important support mechanisms: access to mentors, specific mentorship that supports the initial phase of venture-building and training as a group that allows them to learn from each other “

According to the EDA, the Economic Development Agency grants are intended to accelerate technology entrepreneurship by increasing inclusive access to entrepreneurial support and startup capital. Investments will be in innovation industries, such as agricultural technology, bioscience, advanced manufacturing and health technology.

According to Howard, since its inception in spring 2022, 17 startups have launched and expanded their businesses through GORP. Additionally, the program has supported approximately 200-300 entrepreneurs through workshops, networking events, access to co-working space and a la carte services such as mentorship.

“GORP has had incredible success,” and as more businesses grow from the GORP experience, the need for support in the later stages — “we’ll call it the acceleration phase as opposed to the incubation phase — grows as well,” Goforth said. “Boosting business is critical to the state’s economy because this is the stage at which jobs are created, private investment flows into the state and communities begin to see a growing tax base and influx of tourism dollars. We “Will work to build and finance an accelerator program over the course of the next year.”

Source: www.arkansasonline.com