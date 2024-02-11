Grant provides free meals to 6 Maui schools affected by fires

February 11—DOE officials said they previously relied on private philanthropic support to provide free school meals to all students and staff in need at four Lahaina schools.

Following a request by Hawaii Public Schools and the state’s congressional delegation and approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, students in six Maui public schools affected by wildfires in August will be eligible to receive free school meals for at least the rest of the year. ,

The USDA granted the Hawaii Department of Education a waiver to provide free school meals to K-12 students at four Lahaina schools—King Kamehameha III Elementary, Princess Nahainaina Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High Schools, as well as Kihei Elementary and Kula Elementary Is. School.

Six schools are now eligible for the federal Community Eligibility Provision program, “which enables schools that primarily serve low-income children to serve all students through the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program.” “provides free, nutritious school meals to all U.S. citizens without collecting school meals, regardless of application and household income,” according to a statement from DOE.

DOE officials said they previously relied on private philanthropic support to provide free school meals to all students and needy staff at the four Lahaina schools.

Before the fire, the four Lahaina schools had a combined enrollment of more than 3,000; Kula Elementary had approximately 400 students and Kihei Elementary had over 700 students.

But there has been a drastic change in student numbers since August. The University of Hawaii at Manoa Maui Wildfire Exposure Cohort Study stated in its findings that 58% of study participants lost their jobs due to the wildfires, and 65% are in temporary homes.

