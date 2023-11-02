Grant Assistant Seeks to Apply Generative AI to Grant Proposals techcrunch

Grants are the lifeline of many organizations. But purchasing them often becomes a time-consuming, labor-intensive process. Writing a proposal can take hundreds of hours, require the services of a specialized grant writer and cost thousands of dollars – reducing the number of potential applicants.

Sean Carroll, former Chief of Staff and COO of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is well aware of the challenges surrounding grant writing. At USAID – the state government agency responsible for providing civilian foreign aid and development assistance – Carroll oversaw billions of dollars in grants distributed.

Mustafa Hasnain (founder of creative services agency Creative) said, “Writing a grant proposal can be an expensive process, including designing the program, writing content, answering donor questions, performing compliance checks, and formatting each document correctly. “It takes hundreds of hours to do.” Frontiers) told TechCrunch in an email interview. “For small grassroots groups, winning or losing a proposal can be an existential crisis.”

Carroll’s solution? Get AI help with grant proposals.

With Hasnain, Syed Murtaza (an ex-corporate banker) and Gilberto Lopez (a Harvard academic), Carroll founded Grant Assistant to help grant writers narrow down their approach, target beneficiaries, and potentially Provides a set of AI-powered tools designed. Useful information from relevant documents.

Hasnain emphasized that Grant Assistant is not meant to replace professional grant proposal writers – which was my first thought, frankly. Rather, he said, it is meant to support them in their professional work.

He said, “Most document creation tools drop the user into an empty writing environment, and expect them to compose the entire document from a single note like a polished symphony.” “Our experience shows that this is not the best approach, as starting from the ‘top’ of a complex and interconnected proposal is counterproductive. To put it more simply, you can’t write an executive summary until you’ve completed the program summary.”

In contrast, Grant Assistant has users fill out a questionnaire containing the same questions as a project advisor – which informs an AI-generated draft of the grant proposal. A “suggestion engine” highlights the content of documents that users upload to the platform to “enrich” grant proposals with references.

Hasnain wouldn’t say which generative AI model is powering Grant Assistant’s grant writing, except to say it’s some kind of “fine-tuned” model.

“Model fine-tuning has been done on the USAID writing style guide and policy documents,” he said. “We are training tools on writing complex proposals for funders such as USAID, the European Union, state-level agencies, the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Energy, and others.”

It is unclear to this author whether Grant Assistant, which also provides tools to manage proposal stages and reviews, keep track of impending deadlines, and evaluate the status of grant proposal drafts, has implemented Generator AI today. One of the major limitations has been properly mitigated: hallucinations.

Even the most sophisticated text-generating AI hallucinates, meaning it is capable of presenting false or misleading information as fact with great confidence. It is not difficult to imagine how this could be problematic in writing a grant proposal – a grant proposal that is expected to be fact-based and evidence-supported.

Hasnain claims that Grant Assistant’s suggestion engine, which brings together research and data points from documents with citations, serves as a reasonable check on the platform’s proposal-draft model. But Identification The argument is that this simply puts the onus on the user to compare the recommendation engine’s recommendations with the copy generated by the proposal-drafting model.

To give Grant Assistant a run for its money, it’s early days for the startup, which has a team of eight and is primarily self-funded except for a $200,000 equity round and a $50,000 grant from a private foundation, Atlantic Philanthropies. I hope that, as time goes on, Grant Assistants will develop more reliable, concrete ways to deal with hallucinations and their effects – especially given all that comes on the line with grant awards.

In the near term, the company’s focus appears to be primarily on customer acquisition. The grant is pre-revenue. But Hasnain claims the startup has entered into non-binding agreements with government contractors in the international development sector.

With a little luck, those non-binding agreements will turn into contracts — and ammunition against grant-aiding rivals like Fundwriter.ai and Grantable.

“Although there are other organizations in the grant writing space, they lack the strong integrated tools, intuitive AI, and practical user flows of Grant Assistant,” Hasnain said. “We believe Grant Assistant will dramatically reduce the time and cost of creating a proposal, allowing larger mission-driven organizations to focus those saved resources on critical program delivery, while smaller organizations can focus on their Will be able to compete better with ideas.”

