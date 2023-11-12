‘Granfluencer’ car expert says he’s made more money in one month on YouTube than he’s saved in 40 years

A 70-year-old car lover is making millions on YouTube, joining the growing number of “granfluencers” who are leaving retirement and taking to social media.

YouTube star Scotty Kilmer told Fox News, “Once I get on YouTube in a month, I’ll make more money than I’ve saved in 40 years.” “It makes a big difference. It makes it convenient and self-sufficient, so you don’t have to worry about anything.”

This 70 year old mechanic is earning money on social media:

Watch more Fox News digital originals here

A wave of seniors — dubbed “granfluencers” by marketing agencies — are finding fame on social media and making big bucks from brand deals. According to the Pew Research Center, social media use by seniors ages 65 and older has increased from 11% to 41% between 2010 and 2021, and some like Kilmer are using it to make a profit and pursue their interests. Have started using apps for.

“Most people hate their jobs,” Kilmer said. “I’m having fun. I’m meeting a lot of people. I’m helping a lot of people. It’s rare that anyone can do that.”

Scotty Kilmer, 70, uses his 56 years of mechanic experience to teach people about buying and repairing cars on YouTube. (Screenshot Courtesy: Scotty Kilmer Channel on YouTube)

Daughter turns father’s 11-year-old thriller novel into a bestseller through viral TikTok

After becoming famous on social media, Kilmer has not thought about retirement yet. The car enthusiast learned about mechanics from his grandfather and later became the owner of a repair shop. He then hosted his own television show about cars, “Crank It Up Scotty”, for a local Houston TV station.

In 2007, Kilmer started a side career on YouTube sharing his knowledge about cars and filming videos in his Houston auto shop. The YouTube star has around 6 million subscribers and his posts have received billions of views. According to Kilmer, the channel has earned approximately $24 million.

Scotty Kilmer has earned millions from his YouTube channel. He has around 6 million subscribers on his channel. (Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

“There are actually over a billion people who have cars and don’t know anything about them,” Kilmer said. “I thought, ‘Okay, there’s a market,’ and I just went about helping people and giving them what they wanted.”

The YouTube star can be heard laughing out loud in his videos while fixing vehicles and giving advice on buying a car. In a video, “Here’s why broke people buy used BMWs and why rich people buy Toyotas,” Kilmer explains the disadvantages of owning a luxury car compared to a cheaper vehicle.

Video goes viral on Instagram after 90-year-old woman from Florida gives this life advice

Kilmer said, laughing, “I don’t know how many billions of dollars I’ve saved by telling people to buy this car and not that car.”

A 70-year-old mechanic teaches his social media followers the dos and don’ts about cars. He also gives advice on buying a car. (Screenshot Courtesy: Scotty Kilmer Channel on YouTube)

The mechanic loves using his 56 years of experience to help people.

“I have a knack for fixing machines,” Kilmer said. “Nowadays people get so screwed by mechanics. Cars are so complicated that most people can’t touch them themselves, and the people who do know about it destroy them completely.”

The car lover posted a few videos in November explaining the dos and don’ts for tires and oil filters. In an older video viewed over 20 million times, Kilmer sits inside a car and describes five things a car owner with an automatic transmission should never do.

“I control it all,” Kilmer said. “I keep my script in my mind, film it, edit it. I do what I want when I want, and I don’t need anyone to tell me or call me.”

Kilmer isn’t the only “granfluencer” to find success. Mai Karowski, founder of Apparently, a marketing agency that connects companies with social media influencers, told the New York Times that “older influencers have come back in popularity.”

“It’s really picking up,” Karwowski said in June.

For example, Lynn Davis, a 67-year-old retired engineer, began posting cooking videos on YouTube in 2020. He has since expanded and has over 17 million TikTok followers.

New Jersey grandmother going viral for ranking her 10 grandchildren: ‘Just be careful!’

Davis, known as “Linja,” cuts a watermelon with an ax in a video. The social media star dresses up like a turkey while preparing Thanksgiving dishes in another video.

“Fans are drawn to his authenticity, humor, knowledge and unique personality,” Influential CEO Ryan Detert told The Wall Street Journal.

Detert, a marketing major who has worked on “granfluencer” campaigns, said older content creators have a multi-generational fan base that appeals to brands.

“They’re like unicorns in the social-media world and they influence all generations,” Detert said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Kilmer said that age does not matter. He attributes his success to telling the truth to people through his skill and humor.

“If somebody has some kind of skill and they’re good at it and they want to try it, it doesn’t cost anything to make a YouTube video,” Kilmer said. “If you have knowledge that other people want and you can share it with people, that’s basically what the Internet started for.”

Ramiro Vargas contributed the attached video.

Megan Myers is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals.

Source: www.foxnews.com