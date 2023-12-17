you are welcome Uncomfortable conversations about money, a new series where we’ll tackle money-related topics or situations that will make you uncomfortable. We’ll outline the problem and try to get you some useful solutions.

First, we’ll consider what may be the annual holiday problem for some people: parent-grandparent battles over spoiling the grandchildren.

lots of hot wheels

Dilemma: Grandparents who, against the parents’ wishes, buy grandchildren extravagant gifts, loud, annoying toys, or simply too much stuff.

Parents’ Perspective: Andrew Herzog and his wife Michelle, of Irving, Texas, have two young children, 3-year-old Patrick and newborn Evelyn. His parents often babysit and Chris Herzog (Papa) is especially close to Patrick.

Although Patrick and Evelyn are the first to have grandchildren on both sides of the family, Andrew said neither set of grandparents has spoiled the grandchildren too much yet. But to make sure they don’t overdo it, Andrew, who is also a certified financial planner with The Watchman Group in Plano, Texas, says it’s important to communicate as parents and set some guidelines.

“If grandparents don’t know how you feel about loud toys, that’s not their fault,” she said. You should explain the guidelines in advance to help them learn” – and if they still buy a loud toy, send it to the grandparents’ house.

Andrew isn’t entirely concerned about overindulging young children.

“Grandparents have ample opportunities to spoil their grandchildren, as they should,” he said.

But when it comes to toy cars, they tend to be a very cool thing.

Simply put, “There are a lot of Hot Wheels at our house and at the grandparents’ house,” Andrew said. “It seems like (Patrick) has become desensitized to gifts…when he goes to the store or when there’s a certain time throughout the year, he expects cars.”

Andrew wants grandparents to find something that is “very meaningful and that the child can enjoy for years to come rather than days.”

As a financial planner, he also likes to encourage contributions to a child’s 529 college plan. Although he knows it is not exciting for the little one, it will be helpful for the child and their parents in the future.

He suggests that grandparents can do both: buy a special gift for the child and put money into a plan that will help finance their college education.

“Communicate and make sure grandparents get what they want, which is the joy of giving,” she said.

“Now… I can understand why grandparents are always spoiling their grandchildren.”

Grandparents’ Perspective: Andrew’s father, Chris Herzog, lives in Dallas, Texas. Chris said that when he was a parent, he tried not to spoil his children.

But “now that I’ve become a grandparent, I can see why grandparents are always spoiling their grandchildren,” he said. “I probably tend to go a little overboard with toys.”

Recently they realized that Andrew thought there were too many Hot Wheels around. “It’s very easy to pick up another one when you’re at the grocery store,” Chris said.

But Chris said it makes sense that Patrick is being “desensitized” to those toys because there are so many toys in both houses.

“Gifts don’t mean that much anymore,” he said.

Chris and his wife Penny are getting the message. They put a little money in Patrick’s 529 for his birthday,

However, Penny (the grandparents’ maternal grandmother) may have difficulty following Andrew’s guidelines when it comes to baby Evelyn. She has already bought a lot for the family’s first granddaughter.

Chris said, “I would expect Andrew to have a conversation with my wife the same way we are having it now.”

Make a list – and be patient

expert opinion: Niv Persaud, certified financial planner, agrees with Andrew’s idea to communicate clearly with grandparents.

Persaud suggests a gift registry or wish list that grandparents can use throughout the year — and kids, if they’re old enough, to participate in.

“This is a great way for grandparents to identify things you think will be good uses of their money for your children,” said Persaud, managing director of Transition Planning & Guidance, LLC in Atlanta, Georgia. ”

And if an uncomfortable conversation is going to happen, stay positive.

“You get more bees with honey than with vinegar,” she said.

If grandparents are buying a lot of “stuff,” remind them of experiences they gave you when you were younger that you enjoyed, like a membership to a museum or zoo.

And if grandparents still want to splurge, perhaps put a trip to Disney, or a ski trip or beach vacation for the whole family, on the list, Persaud said.

Like Herzog, Persaud also recommends contributing to a 529 plan, especially with a new rule going into effect in 2024 that will allow some unused 529 money to be rolled over to a Roth IRA retirement account.

If grandparents aren’t listening, talk to the kids in an age-appropriate way and donate or return a top gift and use the money for another gift or for a 529 plan, Persaud said.

Another key point: If there’s tension or an uncomfortable conversation over a sensitive topic like gift giving, make sure each spouse talks to his or her parent, she said.

“If your in-laws already don’t like you, it’s like adding fuel to the fire,” she said. “Your spouse needs to step forward and have a conversation.”

But perhaps most importantly, “remember to be respectful,” Persaud said, “because your parents worked hard for their money and they’re just enjoying being grandparents.”

Tell us what you think:How do you handle grandparents who want to spoil the grandchildren over the holidays?

Betty Lynn-Fisher is a consumer reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at [email protected] or follow him on X, Facebook or Instagram @blinfisher,

Source: www.usatoday.com