'Grandpa Google': Search head testifies that young users consider it out of style

As Google claims it has violated antitrust laws to maintain its online search dominance, the company’s search leadership testified Thursday that younger users deride Google as old-fashioned.

Prabhakar Raghavan, Google’s senior vice president responsible for products including search, advertising and commerce, said some younger users have called the search engine “Grandpa Google.”

He explained that the term refers to the idea that it might be OK to ask questions about Google Homework, but younger users would prefer to take their more interesting questions elsewhere.

It is not entirely clear where Raghavan saw this term. Searching “Grandpa Google” on social media sites like TikTok yields videos and memes searching for information about grandparents.

The comments are indicative of a major theme of Raghavan’s testimony, which marked the official first day of Google’s presentation of its defense against claims from the Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general that it violated antitrust law. The government spent more than a month presenting its case, alleging that Google illegally took advantage of its dominance to maintain its monopoly in search. Google’s competitors in search are defined as a handful of smaller general search engines, such as Microsoft’s Bing or DuckDuckGo.

But Raghavan testified that the threats to Google’s position are very real and go far beyond competitors that closely mirror its operations. He said that innovation in search engines has helped it maintain market share.

Raghavan testified that at one time Yahoo’s search dominance seemed formidable. But, he said, Google was ultimately able to overtake Yahoo through better rankings as well as innovations in the search product. For example, Google has conducted research that led to features that help it answer users’ questions directly, understand voice queries, and Lens queries, where users search through a photo they’ve taken.

Now that most consumers have smartphones, users often search within their own apps, Raghavan said. He gave the example of holiday booking, where users can use a variety of apps to book their flights and amenities.

“We don’t see users making these trips solely on Google,” Raghavan testified. “They go in and out and spend a lot of time on these other platforms.”

When it comes to specialized vertical search engines like Yelp or Expedia, Raghavan said, “I see myself competing with them every day.”

Business search is also important for Google, Raghavan said. He said Amazon is one of the companies he watches closely.

“To make Google a successful company, we need to be good at answering any type of question, including business questions,” Raghavan said. “I believe that if we become second-rate… then over time we become irrelevant.”

