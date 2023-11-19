‘Grandizer’ PlayStation 5 review: A love letter to a classic super robot

‘Grandizer’ is very faithful to its host manga and anime of the 70s. microids, dynamic planning

Somewhat out of nowhere, now we have a new grendizer Game that is a real love letter to the classic super robot anime.

If you are unfamiliar grendizer, it is the final entry in the holy trinity of the 70s Go Nagai Super Robot manga and anime. From Mazinger Z To great mezinger, grendizer It was the culmination of a unique part of super robot history.

grendizer It is also special in that it also managed to get an international release across Europe at around the same time. It was a major success in places such as France and Italy, where it was renamed Goldorak And goldrack Respectively. It is this European popularity that is largely responsible for this new game.

You might be asking “Why now?” And that would be a fair question, but the simple answer is that it’s not only new grendizer The anime is in production, but also the French can’t get enough of this arrangement.

The story concerns the invasion of the planet Flidden by resource-hungry herbivores. Duke Fleadh takes Grandizer to protect the planet and is forced to flee to Earth, where he teams up with scientists to form a new identity and prepare for the inevitable arrival of the Vegans.

You also have Koji Kabuto, who is a regular character Mazinger Z And great mezingerShow up to help Duke get his own little flying saucer, which fits into the overall UFO and alien charm of this series.

This combat is a head-to-head brawler who has a variety of attacks and weapons at your disposal , [+] disposal. microids, dynamic planning

As far as the game goes, it’s effectively a single-player focused mini-open world brawler with a few on-rails shooting sections. This is because the titular Grandizer can be combined with a giant flying saucer called the Spazer, which allows the mecha to fly around.

Each section of the game operates like a small open world area, where you take the Grendizer to various points on the map and undertake missions and generally thwart other herbivorous mecha that are invading the Earth.

It also minimizes the super robot elements in a functional sense, as these types of mecha are effectively rule breakers by design. This makes building games around them somewhat challenging.

The functional interpretation view here is of a large and heavy real robot with super robot trimmings.

The music and character style, as well as the dialogue, are all brilliantly 70s and very faithful to the host manga and anime.

That’s really the point; This is for fans of the game grendizer And those who grew up watching the show. As such, it is completely uncompromising in its depiction of this world and story.

The Spazer allows the Grendizer to fly and tackle on-rails shooting sections in the game. microids, dynamic planning

The combat itself is pretty straightforward and involves you taking on groups of enemies at the same time with a variety of attacks and weapons. Attacks can also be upgraded with materials you pick up along the way, so exploration is a fun part of all the areas you have to traverse.

Each area is also patrolled by a Vegan Saucer Beast, which has to be dispatched after dealing with other missions in each area. These boss fights are not walkovers and should be approached with great caution, as each Saucer Beast offers a good challenge. Once defeated, you get some nice in-game cutscenes of Grandizer training him quite hard.

This may all sound great and for the most part it is. I really can’t fault the game’s design and it controls well. However, for a PlayStation 5 game with fairly stylish graphics, its framerate is oddly spotty. There’s also quite a bit of pop-in when it comes to the level of detail in each area. The HUD and UI elements are also surprisingly basic and feel a bit like placeholders.

Simply put, it feels like the game was a bit rushed and needed more time with a team of technical artists to optimize the art pipeline and a graphic artist to improve the HUD and UI. While a Switch version is planned for next year, I hope the graphical optimizations needed to make that work will be carried over to other versions of the game. This is a real shame, as there is a solid and lovingly crafted game hidden beneath a bunch of elements that need some proper polish before release.

overall, grendizer Classic Super Robot is a solid game with clear love and passion for its source material. This is also largely for the fans grendizer, otherwise much of its charm and appeal will be lost. It clearly required more time for polish and general graphical optimization. That said, it still plays decently with these shortcomings and is worth a watch for those who want to drive an old-school super robot.

UFO Robot Grandizer – Feast of the Wolves

platform: PlayStation 5 (reviewed), PlayStation 4, Xbox Series

Developer: Android

Publisher: microids

Issued: 14 November 2023

price: $39.99

score: 7/10

Disclosure: Microids sent me a copy of this game for the purposes of this review.

